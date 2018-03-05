MYM Receives Permit Approval to Begin Construction on Phase One of Weedon, Quebec Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce the Municipality ofhas approved the building permit to begin construction on the 1.5 million sqft greenhouse at theproduction facility.

MYM has received approval and commenced Phase One construction of the Weedon production facility. The projected date of completion for Phase One construction is the end of Q3, 2018. Phase One of the Weedon project will consist of building 300,000 sqft of greenhouse space for growing medical cannabis and 20,000 sqft for processing and manufacturing medical cannabis products. Phase One will be capable of producing 30,000 kgs annually.

"With the approved permits, architectural drawings and security plans already in place, MYM has commenced construction of the Weedon, QC project", said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "This signifies a monumental milestone for MYM and our plans of building one of the largest greenhouses in the world. This project aligns with our goals of becoming a leading global cannabis producer."

The Weedon facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020. Complete build out will see greenhouse production space of 1.5 million sqft, capable of producing an estimated 150,000 kgs of cannabis.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

