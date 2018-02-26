MYM Nutraceuticals Completes Purchase of Budly Cannabis Home Delivery App Software and Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the asset purchase from Budly Software Inc. ("") assets, a leading software company that has developed a smartphone-enabled sales and distribution system connecting medicinal cannabispatients with local dispensary drivers for fast delivery and monitoring of orders.? Using the system, a customer can select a dispensary, place an order, and then choose a driver to deliver it. ?The customer can then track the order on his smartphone and knows exactly when it will arrive.? Orders can be placed via the Budly app on iOS, Android and Windows phones, and via the website http://www.budly.com.

"The Budly software brings MYM one step closer to becoming a fully integrated global cannabis company," commented Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Budly's clean and simple interface allows orders to be easily placed by patients, right on their phone, and provides extensive back end management and logistics control for licensed producers and dispensaries."

The Budly system consists of two iOS apps, two Android apps, one web app, a dispensary backend admin and a master admin system. ?The system also has advanced features such as GPS tracking of drivers, flexible geo-fencing adjustments for customers, and real-time order confirmations. ?MYM intends to add more features and functions to the Budly system in the near future, and to launch Budly globally as more jurisdictions legalize cannabis. ?The Budly system can easily be customized for the individual requirements and regulations for different countries and regions.

Pursuant to the letter of intent, MYM will purchase Budly for $1,864,000, payable in 800,000 common shares to Budly in exchange for all non-U.S.A. rights to Budly's software and intellectual property.?

MYM is continuing to negotiate acquisitions of complementary businesses and assets in the legal Cannabis industry and CBD nutraceutical sector and is currently in talks with other innovative companies.

About Budly

Budly is the modern way for medical cannabis patients to get their medication quickly, safely and easily. Budly is the Uber for medical cannabis, a mobile application that enables patients to order medical cannabis from their local dispensary. Simply choose a dispensary, place an order, then choose a driver. Accept the order and the countdown clock starts, letting the customer know when the order will arrive, usually within 20 minutes. Budly currently operates in California and Nevada. Learn more at http://www.budly.com

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

