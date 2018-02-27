MYM Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 535,319 units at a price of.25 per unit for gross proceeds of(the "Private Placement"). Insiderssubscribed to 100,443 units for gross proceeds of. As a result, the Private Placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No commissions were paid in respect to the Private Placement.

Each unit in the Private Placement is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $3.25 for a period of two years. The warrants are subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. The securities will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

