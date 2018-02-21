MYM Announces Closing of $10,000,000 Non-Brokered Financing and Additional Financing of up to $2,000,000.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB:

$2.00

$10,000,000

MYMMF) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) ("MYM") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units at a price ofper unit for gross proceeds of

Due

$2.80

$2.00

to the change in market conditions, the Company received approval from the CSE to reduce the price of this financing fromper unit toper unit.

Each unit in the private placement is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $3.00 for a period of two years. The securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

Insider buying of MYM shares

The following company insiders have purchased shares in the last Private Placement at $2.00:

Sheryl Dhillon - 10,000 shares Mark Forster - 35,200 shares

Total proceeds from insider share purchases was $70,400. Total proceeds from Insiders, Founders, Family and Friends share purchases was over $9,000,000. No commissions were paid for this private placement.

"All of us at MYM are very excited about the future of our company," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "This excitement extends to our family and friends who have participated in this non-brokered financing. We have many major milestones to achieve this year that will shape MYM for years to come. Continued global expansion and leveraging the relationships we have built, will ensure that MYM and its shareholders have a bright future."

Due to overwhelming interest, the company also announces that on February 12th, 2018, a non-brokered private placement of up to 888,888 units at a price of CAD$2.25 per unit was registered with the CSE (Canadian Stock Exchange). Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement at a price of CAD $3.25 per warrant share.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. http://www.mymarijuana.ca

