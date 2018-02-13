medindia
MJ Holdings Announces The Filing Of A Form 10 Registration Statement With The SEC

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MJNE), a diversified holding company in the legal Cannabis industry in

the Nevada market, today announced the filing of a form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is an important step in helping the Company
expand its operations, as well as provide more transparent and reliable information to investors.

"We are thrilled to usher in this new era for MJ Holdings," stated Paris Balaouras, CEO of MJ Holdings.  "Our registration statement lays the groundwork for us to begin building our next chapter as a publicly traded company. Once in effect, we will become a fully reporting company, which will provide transparency to our shareholders — with a goal of communicating the strength of our business, opportunities for growth ahead, and the long-term value we seek to create for our stockholders."

A copy of the filling is available for viewing on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1456857/000151116418000073/form10-mjnev6.htm

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation, production, management services and infrastructure sales and development.  Our cultivation operations include management within a 37 acre cultivation co-operative, with 200,000 sq. ft of greenhouse, and a state of Nevada issued cultivation licensed 17,000+ sq. ft. agritourism destination, in Las Vegas; the Highland Show Grow.  We currently manage a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expect to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers as part of our 100,000 sq. ft. campus, currently under development; where third party brands will be able to develop and market their products through our license, and distribution program. We provide management services for distribution and consulting services for access to state licensed dispensaries. We operate a Nevada licensed general contractor, through which we provide complete turn-key infrastructure and construction services, including greenhouse design, sales and installation. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mj-holdings-announces-the-filing-of-a-form-10-registration-statement-with-the-sec-300597576.html

SOURCE MJ Holdings, Inc.



