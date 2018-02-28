MAP to Display the Latest in Addiction Support Technology at HIMSS18 Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management will be exhibiting at the 2018 HIMSS Conference &

Las Vegas, Nevada

Exhibition at the Venetian-Palazzo-Sands Expo Center inwhere more than 45,000 healthcare industry professionals will gain expert insights during the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices in improving health through technology.

As an exhibitor (booth #362), MAP will be showcasing their latest partnerships and technology solution developments designed to improve clinical and financial outcomes for populations suffering from Opioid and other Substance Use Disorders.

IBM Watson Health - MAP and IBM Watson Health's partnership goal is to bring more data-informed care to addiction treatment and assist in reversing the historically poor clinical and financial outcomes. MAP's Founder and CEO Jacob Levenson will be speaking at a theater session at the IBM booth (#6243) at HIMSS18 on Tuesday, March 6th, at 10:00 AM PST on how MAP is leveraging IBM Watson to improve outcomes in the field.

Watson Explorer (WEX) – MAP's data science team is using the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and cognitive analytics capabilities of WEX to improve risk assessment, patient engagement, and program placement analytics in the MAP Insights platform.

IBM Cognos Analytics – MAP is leveraging IBM Cognos Analytics to power its standard and ad-hoc outcomes reporting environments which allow authorized users to create custom reports and visualizations based on access to addiction treatment and outcomes-related data hosted by MAP.

To maximize patient engagement rates, MAP's Peer Recovery Support Services division, MAP Care Solutions, focuses on deploying a multi-channel, tech-enabled approach including phone, video, face-to-face, mobile apps, and remote monitoring devices such as Soberlink and Lief Therapeutics.

Chatbot powered by Amazon Lex –The MAP technology engineering team has embedded an Amazon Lex powered chatbot into MAP's suite of engagement tools. Amazon Lex is a service for building intelligent conversational interfaces using voice and text and MAP is using this functionality to build data-informed enrollment mechanisms and individualized patient-to-provider matching processes.

"At HIMSS 18, we look forward to representing technology-enabled services and solutions for addiction treatment and meeting with other influential organizations at the forefront of healthcare technology to devise solutions that promote collaboration between payers, providers, patients, and data to improve outcomes," says Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO of MAP Health Management.

For information on the conference, who will be representing MAP at the conference, where to find MAP's booth, and more, visit the company's HIMSS page at https://thisismap.com/landing/himss-18

About MAP Health Management, LLC

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed, long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework, outcomes reporting, and predictive analytics – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

