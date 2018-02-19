M3 Global Research Appoints Laura Haxton-Wilde as Head of European Qualitative Research

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M3 Global Research is delighted to announce the recent hire

Laura Haxton-Wilde

London

Europe

ofwho will join the M3 team as the Head of European Qualitative Research working from M3'soffice in Hammersmith. In this newly created role, Haxton-Wilde will take the helm of M3's expanding qualitative services managing the European team of 13 project managers and the call center based within our European offices. Beyond staff management, Laura will be responsible for the continued growth of the M3 qualitative offering for virtual, online, and in-person research across. In consideration of her new role, Haxton-Wilde shares:

"Over the past several years I have witnessed M3 expand and grow from conducting exclusively online physician work to this comprehensive offering of qualitative and quantitative services with healthcare providers, patients, and even general consumers. With such a strong panel and commitment to the continued growth and expansion of their offering, this was a natural progression. The opportunity to work with such a creative team and help expand their impressive qualitative services throughout Europe invigorates me. The possibilities are endless and I am excited to join this team and contribute to the qualitative growth of the organisation."

Prior to joining M3 Haxton-Wilde held positions in international fielding at Viewpoint, GfK Martin Hamblin, and GfK Healthcare (formerly NOP World Health). Most recently Haxton-Wilde worked at The Research House, a Schlesinger Group company, for over ten years, departing as their managing director. Commenting on this new role to M3, CEO Anton Richter says:

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to this vital role at M3. To reflect our clients' business needs, we have expanded our qualitative offering to extend quality and compliance beyond quantitative services into qualitative. We recognised the need for a strong leader to head up our European growth, and Laura's vast experience working across Europe, combined with her deep knowledge of stakeholders involved in healthcare research and considerable expertise in qualitative methodologies will allow us to expand our offering to fill the void our clients are begging us to address."

Haxton-Wilde brings over 15 years of qualitative research experience throughout Europe and with expertise across a variety of qualitative methodologies. Haxton-Wilde holds an BA in International History in Politics from The University of Keele in England.

M3 Global Research, part of M3 Inc., provides market research recruitment, data collection, and support services reaching respondents in 248 markets across 70 countries worldwide with a strong emphasis on the healthcare space. Working in highly regulated industries, M3 maintains ISO 26362 and 27001 certifications, providing data collection and project management capabilities covering a broad spectrum of quantitative and qualitative techniques.

The M3 Group operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4 million physician members globally via its physician websites which include mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (jp:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. The M3 Group provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Japan, UK, France, Germany, Brazil, and South Korea.

For more information, please contact Amber Leila Esco at +1 202 293 2288 email at aesco(at)usa.m3.com or visit http://www.M3GlobalResearch.com

SOURCE M3 Global Research