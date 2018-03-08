Lysine Market to Witness a Steady Growth on Account of Increasing Usage in Manufacturing of Animal Feed till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Lysine Market is expected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2020. Lysine Market demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of its increasing usage in the manufacturing of animal feed. Lysine is an organic compound with a chemical formula C6H14N2O2. It is an alpha amino

acid and is mostly used in the biosynthesis of proteins. Human body cannot synthesize lysine and therefore it is mostly obtained through diet. Lysine is injected in consumed meat to provide necessary nutrients. Usage of lysine as a protein synthesizer in animal feed is a major application driving the overall demand. This compound is used by the cattle breeding industry to improve the protein content in beef, chicken and egg. There has been a significant demand for processed meat with high protein content which in turn has propelled the usage of lysine in animal husbandry and cattle breeding.

Further, its application as an herbal supplement has been driving the market demand in recent years. Hectic lifestyle and increasing consumer awareness has created a trend of protein supplement consumption. These supplements are known to improve muscle growth and plays an important role in calcium absorption. Lysine is plays a major role in diet for people recovering from injuries. Their intake for improving body enzymes and antibodies is expected to provide great opportunities in the near future. Government regulations and safety related to this organic compound offers a major challenge for the overall industry growth. The U.S food and drug administration considers this compound as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). There are no significant regulatory standards for the usage of lysine as an herbal supplement or for medicinal uses.

Use of lysine for the manufacturing of lysine monohydrochloride is expected to provide great opportunities in the near future. This compound is used as a food ingredient in fabricated snack products. It is used before frying to reduce the content of acrylamide. Market segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes animal feed and body supplements. Animal feed account for maximum segment share owing to the increasing meat consumption. Segmentation demand for protein supplements is expected to grow owing to increasing urban population. Products containing lysine have been very popular among body building and sports activists. Asia Pacific has been the leading market in recent years in terms of demand and is expected to continue on account of increasing meat consumption. China has shown substantial production and consumption of lysine which is used world-wide for the manufacturing of animal feed. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to witness a significant growth on account of high investment in poultry and cattle breeding.

Further, regional demand is followed by North America mainly on account of increasing use of lysine as body supplements. Development of new products for sport activists and body building professionals has fuelled the demand in developed economy such as the US. Europe is expected to show a steady growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of developed animal husbandry practices. South America and Africa is expected to witness a stagnant growth owing to the slow growth of overall development of application industries. Major players operating in the market are Global bio chem tech, Cheil Jedang, Ajinamoto, Archer Daniel Midland. Other major players present in the market are COFCO biochemical, Evonik industries, and Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn. Companies are focusing on research and development in order to find out new applications for lysine. This is expected to diversify the application portfolio and therefore propelling the demand in near future.

