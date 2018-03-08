medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Lysine Market to Witness a Steady Growth on Account of Increasing Usage in Manufacturing of Animal Feed till 2020 | Million Insights

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Lifestyle News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

FELTON, California, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Lysine Market is expected to reach

USD 6.96 billion by 2020. Lysine Market demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of its increasing usage in the manufacturing of animal feed. Lysine is an organic compound with a chemical formula C6H14N2O2. It is an alpha amino
acid and is mostly used in the biosynthesis of proteins. Human body cannot synthesize lysine and therefore it is mostly obtained through diet. Lysine is injected in consumed meat to provide necessary nutrients. Usage of lysine as a protein synthesizer in animal feed is a major application driving the overall demand. This compound is used by the cattle breeding industry to improve the protein content in beef, chicken and egg. There has been a significant demand for processed meat with high protein content which in turn has propelled the usage of lysine in animal husbandry and cattle breeding.

Further, its application as an herbal supplement has been driving the market demand in recent years. Hectic lifestyle and increasing consumer awareness has created a trend of protein supplement consumption. These supplements are known to improve muscle growth and plays an important role in calcium absorption. Lysine is plays a major role in diet for people recovering from injuries. Their intake for improving body enzymes and antibodies is expected to provide great opportunities in the near future.  Government regulations and safety related to this organic compound offers a major challenge for the overall industry growth. The U.S food and drug administration considers this compound as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). There are no significant regulatory standards for the usage of lysine as an herbal supplement or for medicinal uses.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Lysine Market" at: 

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/lysine-market

Use of lysine for the manufacturing of lysine monohydrochloride is expected to provide great opportunities in the near future. This compound is used as a food ingredient in fabricated snack products. It is used before frying to reduce the content of acrylamide. Market segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes animal feed and body supplements. Animal feed account for maximum segment share owing to the increasing meat consumption. Segmentation demand for protein supplements is expected to grow owing to increasing urban population. Products containing lysine have been very popular among body building and sports activists. Asia Pacific has been the leading market in recent years in terms of demand and is expected to continue on account of increasing meat consumption. China has shown substantial production and consumption of lysine which is used world-wide for the manufacturing of animal feed. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to witness a significant growth on account of high investment in poultry and cattle breeding.

Further, regional demand is followed by North America mainly on account of increasing use of lysine as body supplements. Development of new products for sport activists and body building professionals has fuelled the demand in developed economy such as the US. Europe is expected to show a steady growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of developed animal husbandry practices. South America and Africa is expected to witness a stagnant growth owing to the slow growth of overall development of application industries.  Major players operating in the market are Global bio chem tech, Cheil Jedang, Ajinamoto, Archer Daniel Midland. Other major players present in the market are COFCO biochemical, Evonik industries, and Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn. Companies are focusing on research and development in order to find out new applications for lysine. This is expected to diversify the application portfolio and therefore propelling the demand in near future.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights: 

  • Amines Market
  • Chlorinated Polyethylene Market
  • Chromatography Resin Market
  • Colorants Market

Global Lysine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)         • Animal Feed         • Food & Dietary Supplements         • Pharmaceuticals

Global Lysine Livestock Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)         • Swine/hog         • Poultry         • Others (aquaculture, cattle)

Lysine Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)         • North America         • Europe             • China         • Rest of Asia Pacific         • Latin America         • Middle East & Africa

About Million Insights: 

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact: 

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA Million Insights Phone: +1-408-610-2300 Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

SOURCE Million Insights



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.