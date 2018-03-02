medindia
Loyola Medicine Acquires MacNeal Hospital And Affiliated Operations

Friday, March 2, 2018 Drug News
MAYWOOD, Ill., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Medicine has finalized the acquisition of MacNeal Hospital and its affiliated

operations from Tenet Healthcare. The acquisition also includes Chicago Health System, Chicago Market Laboratories, Inc. and some physicians of Chicago Health Medical Group.

MacNeal Hospital is a 374-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn,

Illinois, with over 550 medical staff members in 50 specialties, advanced inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric services and advanced diagnostics and treatments in a convenient community setting. In addition, MacNeal has a 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit, a 25-bed inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program.

MacNeal is now part of the Loyola Medicine regional system, which includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and a large ambulatory network offering primary and specialty care at convenient locations throughout Cook, Will and DuPage Counties. Loyola Medicine is also a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest health systems with 94 hospitals in 22 states.

"We look forward to serving a greater number of patients through our expanded delivery network, thanks to the resources, providers and value-added care made possible by adding MacNeal Hospital and its physicians to our system," said Larry M. Goldberg, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health's Illinois region.

Media Contacts: Jim Ritter Sr. Manager, Media Relations jritter@lumc.edu Phone: 708-216-2445  

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyola-medicine-acquires-macneal-hospital-and-affiliated-operations-300607131.html

SOURCE Loyola University Health System



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
