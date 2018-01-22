LowestMed Launches National Rx Cost Awareness Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LowestMed is launching the first annual National Rx Cost Awareness

week. The event will bring awareness to the high cost of prescription drug prices and what consumers, as well as healthcare professionals, can do to combat high prices.

With millions of Americans not taking their medications because of high cost, awareness around prescription drug pricing and ways to save is needed. Nearly 40 percent of people polled by Consumer Reports say they cut at least one corner to afford their medications. That is a troublesome indicator to healthcare professionals who are tasked with improving the health of their patients. If consumers knew something as simple as how they can save on drug prices without insurance, they may adhere more to their medications.

"Consumers should not have to worry about the price they pay for a medication that helps them have a better quality of life," said Brad Bangerter, CEO of LowestMed. "It is for this reason we launched National Rx Cost Awareness Week. Creating conversation related to high drug prices, while informing Americans about ways to save money on their prescription drugs, is our mission."

Around 50 percent of Americans report they have used at least one prescription drug in the last 30 days. In the United States, prescription drug pricing is a sweeping issue. For this reason, Saludmóvil, who helps Hispanics save money on prescriptions through their price transparency app, powered by LowestMed, is also participating in National Rx Cost Awareness Week.

"We are excited to participate in National Rx Cost Awareness Week," said Dr. Joseph Mosquera, MD, founder of Saludmóvil. "Prescription drug prices affect everyone in the United States, which is why Saludmóvil is doing its part in informing the Spanish-speaking community about ways to save on their prescription drug prices."

National Rx Cost Awareness week will take place annually, during the fourth week of January. This time was chosen, since Rx prices are on the top of people's minds, due to health insurance deductibles resetting, along with changes to insurance coverage. If you participate in National Rx Cost Awareness Week on social media, LowestMed asks you to include the following hashtags: #RxCostAwareness and #SpreadTheWord.

