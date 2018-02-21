medindia
Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size Worth $6.45 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Drug News
SAN FRANCISCO, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global local anesthesia drugs market size is anticipated

to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of surgical procedures across the globe, including cosmetic surgeries,
dental procedures, and plastic surgeries, is driving the growth of local anesthetics.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

There has been a considerable increase in number of surgical procedures requiring post-operative pain relief and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Roughly, 65.0% of total surgical procedures require post-operative pain management. This is likely to boost the demand for local anesthesia drugs.

Introduction of new and effective drugs such as levobupivacaine, articaine, and ropivacaine is also driving the growth of the local anesthesia drugs market across the globe. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries is expected to result in an increase in number of surgeries performed in countries such as India, China, and Brazil. This is likely to contribute to market growth in the region.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Prilocaine, Benzocaine), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/local-anesthesia-drugs-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • Lidocaine dominated the market by product as of 2016 owing to its extensive use as topical and injectable anesthetic
  • By application, the market is bifurcated into injectable and surface anesthetic. The injectable segment is expected to dominate the local anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period owing to extensive usage in different surgical procedures. Advancements in drug delivery systems is expected to drive the market for surface anesthetics over the forecast period
  • North America held the largest share in the market for local anesthesia drugs owing to significant number of surgical procedures performed in the region
  • Some of the key players are Aspen Pharmacare; Fresenius Kabi; Novartis, Inc.; Sagent Pharmaceutical; Pacira Pharmaceutical; Mylan; and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Botanicals Market - The Global botanicals market is expected to show a lucrative growth over the forecast periods owing to the rising awareness of the people towards botanical drugs and plant derived supplements as an alternative to the synthetic drugs.
  • Botulinum Toxin Market - The global botulinum toxin (BNT) market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.
  • Nanocapsules Market - The global nanocapsules market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness attractive CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.
  • Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market - The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global local anesthesia drugs market on the basis of product, application, and region: 

  • Local Anesthesia Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Bupivacaine
    • Ropivacaine
    • Lidocaine
    • Chloroprocaine
    • Prilocaine
    • Benzocaine
    • Other local anesthetics
  • Local Anesthesia Drugs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Injectable
    • Surface Anesthetic
  • Local Anesthesia Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • MEA
      • South Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc. Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
