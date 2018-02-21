Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size Worth $6.45 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global local anesthesia drugs market size is anticipated

USD 6.45 billion

to reachby 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of surgical procedures across the globe, including cosmetic surgeries,dental procedures, and plastic surgeries, is driving the growth of local anesthetics.

There has been a considerable increase in number of surgical procedures requiring post-operative pain relief and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Roughly, 65.0% of total surgical procedures require post-operative pain management. This is likely to boost the demand for local anesthesia drugs.

Introduction of new and effective drugs such as levobupivacaine, articaine, and ropivacaine is also driving the growth of the local anesthesia drugs market across the globe. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries is expected to result in an increase in number of surgeries performed in countries such as India, China, and Brazil. This is likely to contribute to market growth in the region.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Lidocaine dominated the market by product as of 2016 owing to its extensive use as topical and injectable anesthetic

By application, the market is bifurcated into injectable and surface anesthetic. The injectable segment is expected to dominate the local anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period owing to extensive usage in different surgical procedures. Advancements in drug delivery systems is expected to drive the market for surface anesthetics over the forecast period

North America held the largest share in the market for local anesthesia drugs owing to significant number of surgical procedures performed in the region

Some of the key players are Aspen Pharmacare; Fresenius Kabi; Novartis, Inc.; Sagent Pharmaceutical; Pacira Pharmaceutical; Mylan; and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global local anesthesia drugs market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Local Anesthesia Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Bupivacaine Ropivacaine Lidocaine Chloroprocaine Prilocaine Benzocaine Other local anesthetics

Local Anesthesia Drugs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Injectable Surface Anesthetic

Local Anesthesia Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



