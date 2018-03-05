medindia
LimaCorporate in the Spotlight as the 2018 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting Features Italy as Their Guest Nation

Monday, March 5, 2018 Corporate News
SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LimaCorporate will be present at the upcoming American

Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, held in New Orleans from March 6th to March 10th, 2018. This year, the AAOS has
selected Italy as the Guest Nation and LimaCorporate will be in the spotlight as a leading Orthopaedic company.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637371/Lima_Corporate_Logo.jpg )

LimaCorporate was one of the first Italian companies to start processing Titanium over 40 years ago.  At the time, LimaCorporate used Titanium for the manufacturing of surgical instruments as well as mechanical components in the automotive and aeronautical industries. Following many years of state of the art, technological innovation and timely investments in Orthopaedics, LimaCorporate took the decision to focus all efforts solely on the medical applications of Titanium.  Conceived, patented and produced inhouse, LimaCorporate 3D prints Titanium to uniquely create Trabecular Titanium (TT) which is used in many LimaCorporate implants. TT has been available on the market since 2007, making LimaCorporate the only company with over 10 years of clinical heritage in 3D printing.

LimaCorporate is honored to co-host the AAOS 2018 Guest Nation Reception and take advantage of this opportunity to further highlight the potentialities of its innovative technologies which put our Company at the forefront of the Orthopaedic sector.

About LimaCorporate  

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: limacorporate.com

Limacorporate S.p.A. T: +39 0432 945511 E: info@limacorporate.com

SOURCE Limacorporate S.p.A



