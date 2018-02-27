medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Lighthouse Guild, Palm Beach Libraries and Bookshare Make Online Library Available to People with Vision Loss

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Guild is collaborating with the Palm Beach Libraries to provide

annual memberships to Bookshare® for Palm Beach County residents who have vision impairment. Bookshare, a Benetech® initiative, is the world's largest online library for people who read differently due to blindness, low
vision, a physical disability, or dyslexia.

"We are proud to partner with Lighthouse Guild to make Bookshare's library of more than 600,000 books available to individuals in Palm Beach who are unable to read standard print material," said Brad Turner, Benetech's Vice President of Global Literacy. "Organizations like Lighthouse Guild help Bookshare ensure everyone has equal access to books and other content by expanding our reach into the communities who can most benefit from our services."

Dr. Alan R. Morse, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild, said, "Reading is a right, not a privilege. We are pleased to work with Bookshare to enable people with vision loss to enjoy the books they want to read. This program will touch the lives of people of all ages in the Palm Beach community. It is part of Lighthouse Guild's commitment to provide people with vision loss the tools, resources and support necessary to live fully and independently.

Lighthouse GuildLighthouse Guild, based in New York, is the leading not-for-profit healthcare organization dedicated to addressing and preventing vision loss through coordinated vision and health services. With Lighthouse Guild, people who are at risk for, or affected by, vision loss have access to all the resources necessary to lead full, independent and productive lives. For more information, visit LighthouseGuild.org.

About BookshareBookshare®, a Benetech initiative, is the world's largest online library of accessible ebooks for people with print disabilities. Through its extensive collection of educational and popular titles, specialized book formats and reading tools, Bookshare offers individuals who cannot read standard print materials the same ease of access that people without disabilities enjoy. The Bookshare library has over 600,000 titles and serves more than 500,000 members. Access to Bookshare is free for all U.S. students with a qualifying print disability. Bookshare is an initiative of Benetech, a Palo Alto, CA-based nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. For more information, visit www.bookshare.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighthouse-guild-palm-beach-libraries-and-bookshare-make-online-library-available-to-people-with-vision-loss-300604166.html

SOURCE Lighthouse Guild



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.