medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

LifeThreads' Antimicrobial Textiles Named to Becker's Hospital Review "100 Infection Control Products to Know - 2018"

Monday, February 26, 2018 Hospital News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker's Hospital Review, a respected monthly healthcare trade publication,

has named LifeThreads® LLC's (www.life-threads.com) antimicrobial textiles to its "100 Infection Control Products to Know – 2018" list.

The listing highlights the innovative products and companies that are moving the needle

forward for patient safety. The article cites the company's healthcare worker uniforms that "are engineered with advanced technologies designed to inhibit the growth of unwanted bacteria directly on the fabric surface."           

"We're gratified to have been selected by Becker's for this key industry reference," said Tyler Mutz, president, LifeThreads. "The acceptance by the healthcare community of our antimicrobial and fluid barrier product lines shows that we are providing healthcare institutions with the added layer of protection they seek for their staff and patients."

For more information, contact Tyler Mutz, president, LifeThreads at 908-300-2430; tyler@life-threads.com.

About Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

About LifeThreads

LifeThreads® LLC (www.life-threads.com) is a life sciences company focused on infection control and management in clinical healthcare settings by targeting soft surface contact points.  The company manufactures and distributes professional medical apparel, patient garments, linens and related items treated with an EPA-registered antimicrobial active ingredient that protects the surface of the fabric from harmful pathogens found within the medical environment. LifeThreads products have been tested and comply with American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorists guidelines. Lab results indicate that LifeThreads antimicrobial textiles reduce bacterial concentrations by more than 99.9 percent. LifeThreads was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. 

Disclaimer: Studies to evaluate reduction in infection have not been performed on LifeThreads products. The EPA has not reviewed these results for healthcare claims.

LifeThreads is a registered trademark of LifeThreads LLC. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:Alex Feintuch / Doug WrightFeintuch Communications                                                      914-646-1053 / 212-808-4903lifethreads@feintuchpr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifethreads-antimicrobial-textiles-named-to-beckers-hospital-review-100-infection-control-products-to-know--2018-300603819.html

SOURCE LifeThreads LLC



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.