LifeThreads' Antimicrobial Textiles Named to Becker's Hospital Review "100 Infection Control Products to Know - 2018"

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker's Hospital Review, a respected monthly healthcare trade publication,

has named LifeThreadsLLC's (www.life-threads.com) antimicrobial textiles to its "100 Infection Control Products to Know – 2018" list.

The listing highlights the innovative products and companies that are moving the needle

forward for patient safety. The article cites the company's healthcare worker uniforms that "are engineered with advanced technologies designed to inhibit the growth of unwanted bacteria directly on the fabric surface."

"We're gratified to have been selected by Becker's for this key industry reference," said Tyler Mutz, president, LifeThreads. "The acceptance by the healthcare community of our antimicrobial and fluid barrier product lines shows that we are providing healthcare institutions with the added layer of protection they seek for their staff and patients."

About Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

About LifeThreads

LifeThreads® LLC (www.life-threads.com) is a life sciences company focused on infection control and management in clinical healthcare settings by targeting soft surface contact points. The company manufactures and distributes professional medical apparel, patient garments, linens and related items treated with an EPA-registered antimicrobial active ingredient that protects the surface of the fabric from harmful pathogens found within the medical environment. LifeThreads products have been tested and comply with American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorists guidelines. Lab results indicate that LifeThreads antimicrobial textiles reduce bacterial concentrations by more than 99.9 percent. LifeThreads was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York.

Disclaimer: Studies to evaluate reduction in infection have not been performed on LifeThreads products. The EPA has not reviewed these results for healthcare claims.

LifeThreads is a registered trademark of LifeThreads LLC. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

