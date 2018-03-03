medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Life-Long Democrat Bob Weiner, Former Drug Spokesman for W.H. and Cong., Challenges Party for Soft Drug Policy "Driving Rhetoric" and Legalization

Saturday, March 3, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Op-ed by Weiner and Brad Star, "Denying Success of Anti-Drug Policy" in Washington Times;

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Robert Weiner, life-long Democrat

and former spokesman for the White House Drug Policy Office and the House Narcotics Committee, and policy analyst Brad Star, in The Washington Times, wrote an op-ed criticizing the party for denying the success of U.S. drug policy in reducing violent crime by cutting regular drug use by 40%, and "driving the rhetoric" and legalization.  In a statement sending around the op-ed, Weiner said, "Sometimes we need to challenge even our friends to get to the truth and put it out." The second, by Weiner and Kyle Fleck, is about how "science based" and "evidence based" are "not dirty words" despite the Trump administration banning them from CDC's website and agency directives.

Op-eds

***March 1, 2018: "Denying Success of Anti-Drug Policy" in The Washington Times by Robert Weiner and Brad Star

Weiner and Star begin, "Known as a 'murder capital' a few decades ago, Washington D.C. is experiencing an encouraging decrease in violent crime. In 2017 there were 116 homicides in the district, a rate of 16.72 murders per 100,000 people, which continues a sharp decline from 80.6 murders per 100,000 in 1991."

They continue, "This drastic decline can be attributed to the fading of the crack epidemic and the U.S.' implementation of a stronger drug strategy. While there has been a surge in opiate-related deaths over the past decade, overall drug use in the U.S. has nearly halved since the late 1970s. Crack is down by a whopping 70 percent. Yet Democrats have been deafeningly silent on the topic of anti-drug success and its role in the U.S.' decreasing crime rate. The party's legalization voting base, not policy, is driving the rhetoric. They are engaging in a subtle strategy of silence."

The authors cite pro-legalization statements by DC Mayor Bowser, New York Mayor de Blasio, and NJ Senator Cory Booker, but point out exceptions including Democratic-appointed Drug Czars Four-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey (an independent) and Dr. Lee P. Brown

The print version of the article puts in bold, "Democrats are reluctant to acknowledge antidrug successes because legalization is so overwhelmingly supported by young people, a bastion of Democratic votes."  The article creates a sub-headline: "The Democratic Party's legalization voting base is driving the rhetoric against (A.G.) Session's directive" allowing states to prosecute marijuana violations in states that have legalized despite federal law" against possession, cultivation, or sale.

Link to published article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/28/the-democratic-partys-legalization-voting-base-is-/

*** February 14, 2018: 10,000 Experts to Make America "Evidence-Based Again" in the Austin American-Statesman by Robert Weiner and Kyle Fleck

Weiner and Fleck begin, "High on the list of concerns for the American Association for the Advancement of Science at their annual meeting is the Trump administration's antagonism to language used widely in the scientific community: 'science-based' and 'evidence-based.' Apparently, these words are so anathema that the current administration has banned CDC from using them on its websites and in agency directives."

Link to published article: https://www.mystatesman.com/news/opinion/commentary-000-experts-plan-make-america-evidence-based-again/0A2x42UgwRdwPqAOV5oGFM/

*** Radio

The Alan Nathan Show (200 stations) Bob discusses guns, Russia, immigration, and politics with Alan each week:

March 1, 2018 scroll to 30:41www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-180301.mp3

February 20, 2018 scroll to 29:55www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-180220.mp3

February 14, 2018 scroll to 17:20 (2 segments)http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-180214.mp3

Contact: Robert Weiner/Ben Lasky 301-283-0821, cell 202-306-1200 weinerpublic@Comcast.net

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-long-democrat-bob-weiner-former-drug-spokesman-for-wh-and-cong-challenges-party-for-soft-drug-policy-driving-rhetoric-and-legalization-300607543.html

SOURCE Robert Weiner Associates



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.