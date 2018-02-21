medindia
Life Extension® introduces new dietary supplements to FLORASSIST® product line

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Lifestyle News
New science-based products further address immune health.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 37 years, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based

Life Extension has been the global authority on health, wellness and nutrition, as well as the leading supplier of high-quality vitamins and supplements.

New to its science-based Florassist® probiotic line are Florassist Immune Health and Florassist® Prebiotic Chewable.

Every year, millions of Americans have their immune systems put to the test. FLORASSIST® Immune Health a recently released dietary supplement product from Life Extension, that supports healthy levels of an essential, naturally occurring compound which helps protect mucus membranes from immune challenges.

Scientists have discovered that a combination of specific probiotics can promote healthy levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an essential, naturally occurring compound. IgA helps protect mucous membranes in the nose, throat, and respiratory system from year-round immune challenges and encourages the body's healthy immune response.

The benefits of FLORASSIST Immune Health include convenient, probiotic support for robust immune health, encourages healthy duration of immune defense, helps protect a sensitive nose, throat, and respiratory system, provides year-round support for immune response.

"FLORASSIST Immune Health is an excellent probiotic that provides focused support for robust immune health, all year long," says Michael Smith, M.D., senior health scientist and spokesperson for Life Extension.

According to Dr. Smith, the immune system works in many ways to keep optimal health at bay.  It helps block and fight potential undesirable bacteria.

One popular way to address the shortage of good bacteria is to supplement with probiotics. This can be helpful, but it is also important to make sure that these probiotics have an adequate prebiotic food source.

Life Extension has introduced Florassist® Prebiotic chewable containing a scientifically validated dose of PreticX™ prebiotic fiber containing 70 percent xylooligosaccharides to optimize potential of beneficial bacteria like bifidobacteria.

"Bifidobacteria occur naturally in human gastrointestinal tract, flourishing in younger people and decreasing as we get older," says Dr. Smith. "This may be due to complex individual factors, such as a person's physiology, immune system and lifestyle."

Bifidobacteria metabolize the exact dietary carbohydrates that we are unable to digest. They have also been shown to directly and indirectly promote health in a variety of other ways, such as providing critical fuel to the cells that line the colon, as well as modulating certain components of the immune system.

The xylooligosaccharides found in FLORASSIST® Prebiotic Chewable tablets are capable of optimizing the growth potential of gut bifidobacterial and can do so in relatively low doses. The less actual prebiotic fiber ingested, the less chance of gastrointestinal upset.

Suggested retail price for 30 vegetarian capsules of FLORASSIST Immune Health is $26.

Suggested retail price for 60 strawberry-flavored FLORASSIST Prebiotic Chewable tablets is $20. For special pricing of both products visit www.lifeextension.com or call 800-540-4440.

Life Extension develops and manufactures more than 350 science-based formulations that set the standard for quality, purity, and potency. A trailblazer in the $37 billion U.S. dietary supplements industry, Life Extension has a long history of offering prescient health guidance to American consumers, often years ahead of the mainstream medical establishment. Life Extension is an organization dedicated to finding new scientific methods to enhance and expand the healthy human life span. It funds research programs aimed at developing new scientific breakthroughs and has donated more than $175 million to anti-aging studies.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or event any disease.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-extension-introduces-new-dietary-supplements-to-florassist-product-line-300601854.html

SOURCE Life Extension



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
