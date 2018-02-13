medindia
Les Belles Named 2018 Top Patient Rated New York City Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
Les Belles, a modern holistic dental practice in New York City, was recently featured as a 2018 Top Patient-Rated Dentist from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that recognizes local physicians and dentists who have earned superior reviews from their actual patients.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Les Belles, located at 420 Lexington Avenue in New

York, NY 10170, is a full-service family dental practice that takes a unique approach to dental care. The mission of Les Belles is to provide patients with the highest quality dental care by employing their unique brand of modern holistic dentistry. In doing so, the practice utilizes state-of-the-art technology to deliver effective, pain-free treatments and recommends organic, environmentally-friendly and bio-compatible products whenever possible. The Les Belles philosophy displays a keen awareness of how properly cared for teeth can promote healthier and more beautiful lives.

At Les Belles, patients come first. This has certainly helped to garner the New York practice superior patient reviews online. Patients have left consistent five-star ratings for Les Belles and offered favorable remarks about their appreciation for a practice dedicated to holistic dentistry and patient overall wellbeing. These excellent patient reviews allowed Find Local Doctors to recognize Les Belles as a 2018 Top Patient-Rated Dentist in New York City. Find Local Doctors is an established online directory that provides consumers with an easy way to connect with reputable dentists in their area.

Les Belles is led by a team of elite dentists who carry certifications and training in multiple dental specialties, including pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign, oral surgery and more. Lead dentist Dr. Sharon Huang is a talented esthetic dentist with extensive training in using biomaterials in advanced prosthodontics, which includes using computer-guided imaging to surgically place dental implants during full-mouth reconstructions. Dr. Huang is also one of few dentists to offer AcceleDent, Propel and Propel VP5, a highly-advanced procedure that can minimize discomfort and drastically reduce treatment time during Invisalign.

"We offer a distinctive approach to dental care that values the importance of building vibrant, healthy lives. To know our patients, appreciate our philosophy and are satisfied with our care is the deepest honor," says Dr. Sharon Huang of Les Belles.

Les Belles is equipped to treat patients of all ages, from children to senior adults. To ensure every patient is cared for with the highest level of attention, Les Belles offers general, restorative, cosmetic and emergency dental care to families in the New York City community.

For more information about Les Belles or their unique holistic approach to modern dentistry, please visit http://www.lesbellesnyc.com or call (212) 804-8884.

 

SOURCE Les Belles



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
