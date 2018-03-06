Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendeavor, Inc., a technology-enabled lender to healthcare practices, today

Morgan Stump

announced the hiring of, formerly of Wells Fargo Practice Finance, as Lendeavor's head of business development in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions.

"As we've begun building out our nationwide

Daniel Titcomb

business development team, we've focused our hiring efforts solely on top talent from the practice finance industry to ensure we continue providing an exceptional customer experience as we grow," said Lendeavor CEO. "The addition of Morgan to our team is an exciting moment for our company. Known throughout the industry for his integrity and work ethic, Morgan has already helped hundreds of existing and aspiring practice owners achieve their dreams -- and our proprietary technology will allow him to provide even more streamlined, personalized service."

Mr. Stump has over 15 years of lending experience, including seven years in practice finance. Prior to joining Lendeavor, he worked for Wells Fargo Practice Finance, where he oversaw and grew a consistently top-performing region, often with an emphasis on financial education for practice owners. "I could not be more excited to join the Lendeavor team," said Stump. "After building my career within a 'big bank' culture, I believe that fintech is the future, particularly when it comes to the experience of obtaining a practice loan. Lendeavor's technology and team are second-to-none, and I'm honored by this opportunity."

About Lendeavor

Founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco, Lendeavor, Inc. is a technology-enabled lender to healthcare practices. Practitioners use Lendeavor's proprietary online platform to seamlessly obtain practice and commercial real estate loans of up to $5 million. Additional information about Lendeavor is available at www.Lendeavor.com.

