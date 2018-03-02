Legal Cannabis and CBD Sales are on the Rise

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

North America

$6.7 billion

North America

$53 billion

Arcview Market Research, legal cannabis sales intotaledin 2016 and are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent to an estimatedby 2021. The demand of cannabis from legal markets is expected to increase as more states legalize either recreational or medical use. Consumers inspent overin the legal and illegal cannabis markets combined in 2016. According to another report from Arcview Market Research, the licensed cannabis stores are as profitable as Starbucks stores and the recreational markets will double the size of the medical market by 2021. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), CV Sciences, Inc (OTC: CVSI), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC: FRLF), GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX), Isodiol International Inc. (OTC: ISOLF).

A major portion of the legal cannabis industry Cannabidiol products. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of at least 113 active cannabinoids identified in cannabis. The CBD market is growing rapidly in recent years due to CBD's medical benefits. Sean Murphy, the Founder and Publisher of Hemp Business Journal, said: "Hemp Business Journal estimates the total retail value of all hemp products sold in the U.S. to be at least $688 million for 2016. We estimate the hemp industry will grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, led by hemp food, body care, and CBD-based products. The data demonstrates the hemp industry is growing quickly at 22% five year CAGR and being led by food and body care products, with Hemp CBD products showing a 53% AGR."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) on February 28th announced the details of the stock dividends related to the upcoming spinoff of all hemp-related assets including its China-based wholly owned foreign enterprise, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ("CBD Biotech") and its wholly owned United States subsidiaries, ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. ("Chinese Hemp Oil") and Hemp Logic, Inc. ("Hemp Logic").

Last month, the Company's subsidiaries achieved combined sales of over $100,000.00 and are well positioned to continue to achieve substantial growth into 2018 and beyond. CIIX plans to spin off all of its hemp related assets including, but not limited to, CBD Biotech, Chinese Hemp Oil and Hemp Logic into a single private company (the "New Company") with the goal being to bring the New Company into the public market in 12 to 18 months that follow. The New Company will issue one share of stock in the New Company for every four shares of CIIX's common stock held by investors as of the date of the spinoff, May 31, 2018.

According to CIIX's CEO, Warren Wang, "We want to provide our shareholders the opportunity to take advantage of this dividend; therefore, we encourage holders of our preferred stock to convert into common prior to May 31, 2018."

CIIX will continue to oversee the progress of the New Company. CIIX's CEO, Mr. Wang, and its CFO, Paul Dickman will serve on the board of directors of the New Company. CIIX is also currently evaluating potential independent board members for the New Company and individuals to join the management team.

CIIX has enjoyed success in helping to support various startup companies through its advertising and public relation related support services. Many of those startup companies have gone on to achieve strong stock prices. We look forward to the Company's spin off continuing this track record of success. Chinese Hemp Oil, Hemp Logic and CBD Biotech represent the Company's only involvement in the hemp industry, with its hemp-based CBD products; therefore, spinning off these entities will completely remove the parent, CIIX, from its involvement in the hemp industry, leaving the New Company to capitalize on the continuously growing hemp industry and other complimentary ventures.

"This is a great time to spin off CIIX's CBD focused assets as we continue to explore new ways to expand its core financial services business, including its recent move into the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry," according to ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s CFO Paul Dickman.

CV Sciences, Inc (OTCQB: CVSI), located in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, focuses on drug development activities on products containing cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient, and also is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of end consumer products containing CBD, which is refined into its own PlusCBD Oil™ brand. CV Sciences' Pharmaceutical Division is developing synthetically?formulated cannabidiol?based medicine, pursuing the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for drugs with specific indications utilizing cannabidiol as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. CV Sciences has achieved promising preclinical results in the development of cannabinoid medicines for treatment of a range of medical conditions. CV Sciences' Consumer Products Division delivers botanical?based cannabidiol products that enhance quality of life. Currently distributed nationally in health food stores, health care provider's offices and online, each consumer products brand is backed by a formal safety review, growing body of case reports, and physician's recommendations. Recently, the company announced that it will be presenting at 30th Annual ROTH Conference. The Conference is being held on March 11-14, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) is a leading, go-to resource in the cannabis, medical and recreational marijuana, CBD and industrial hemp industries. On January 31, 2018, the company announced a joint venture supply partnership with NutraFuels, Inc. Freedom Leaf CEO Cliff Perry announced, "We have created a strong relationship with NutraFuels as they assisted us in the formulation, blending and private labeling our Ayurvedic Breathable Vapor Oils that are the flagship product in our Hempology ® line of Full Spectrum Whole-Plant Hemp Extracts."

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. Recently, the company announced a new agreement with the Colorado Hemp Project to develop and cultivate boutique genetics and new strains of hemp which will provide the key ingredient in proprietary CBD formulations. The mission statement of the Colorado Hemp Project is: an organic hemp farm consulting agency that works with local farmers and municipalities across the globe to bring hemp cultivars and resources to the communities that need it the most, with the sole intention of healing the planet by accelerating the establishment of local, sustainable hemp farms and companies everywhere. GB Sciences believes that hemp will provide an important palette upon which important compounds can be created, and believes that, ultimately, hemp will provide a relatively inexpensive source of important and beneficial cannabinoids. GB Sciences will breed CBD into the genetics of the hemp plants and then analyze and optimize results.

Isodiol International Inc. (OTC: ISOLF) is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products. On February 15, 2018, the company announced that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of Canadian National Pharma Group Inc., a pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Isodiol previously announced on Dec. 6th, 2017 the agreement to acquire an initial stake representing 25% equity of CN Pharma. The company purchased the remaining 75% equity and is excited to establish CN Pharma as a wholly owned subsidiary. Once approved by Health Canada, CN Pharma will be licensed to process and manufacture controlled substances, handle all cannabis and hemp derivatives, import and export oils and isolates, prepare various formulation and mixtures, participate in research or testing activities, and conduct new product and drug development.

