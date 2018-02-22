Legal Cannabis and CBD Market Sales are on the Rise

NEW YORK, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report

$14.3 billion

$63.5 billion

from Ameri Research Inc., the global legal cannabis market was valued atin 2016 and is expected to reachin 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.1percent during the forecast years. Increasing legalization of cannabis across North American and growing demand for both recreational and medical cannabis are the main factors that drives the legal cannabis market. The report also indicated the benefits of legalizing cannabis, including increasing tax revenue, growing tourism activities, decrease in crime rate and several medical applications. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB), CV Sciences, Inc (OTC: CVSI), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTC: CBDS)

A Major segment of the legal cannabis industry is the hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) market. According to a report by Forbes, Brightfield Group projects that Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) will be a billion-dollar market in just three years. CBD products do not have any psychotropic effects, and are usually used for medical purposes. Brightfield's data estimates that hemp CBD sales have already hit $170 million in 2016 and at a 55% compound annual growth rate over the next five years the market will cross the billion-dollar mark.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) on February 5th announced breaking news, "Its wholly-owned foreign enterprise CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ('CBD Biotech') will launch 4 new hemp infused skin care products and a cutting-edge magnetic mask for the China Market in February 2018. The products have been approved for sale in China by the China Food and Drug Administration ('CFDA'). In November 2017, CBD Biotech launched its successful CBD Magic Hemp Series, an affordable hemp-infused skincare line which gained huge recognition thanks to the online beauty influencer, The Godfather of Beauty.

CBD Biotech follows this successful product introduction with the launch of the new 'Live Oxygen' series, a luxury skincare line that uses nanotechnology to penetrate the skin more effectively and is designed to maximize anti-aging effects and to restore the skin's youthful glow. These products are designed to be safe for all skin types. The line includes:

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Cleanser, a gentle daily cleanser;

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Toner that hydrates the skin and balances oil, while minimizing pores;

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Facial Lotion, a light daily moisturizer; and

- The CBD Bio Tech Live Oxygen Cream that provides a protective layer over the skin

In addition to the luxury Live Oxygen Series, CBD Biotech is launching the CBD Biotech Magnetic Mask, a leading-edge mask that utilizes magnet technology to create a low-grade electromagnetic current, which may help to rejuvenate when combined with its own blend of soothing, hydrating anti-inflammatory ingredients."

Summer Yun, CEO of CBD Biotechnology Co., Ltd., comments, "The growing Chinese middle-class has shown a desire for luxury skincare products. CBD Biotech is meeting market demands by offering cutting-edge products that use the latest skincare technologies and include our exclusive hemp infused formulas."

"CBD Biotech is establishing itself as a leader in the new hemp-infused skincare market in China and intends to grow its market share in the industry by continuing to expand its product lines, developing new, innovative products for target markets, and growing its online following through well-known, Chinese beauty influencers," he added.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) is the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States. Recently, the company announced that it is excited to celebrate the 2018 Olympic Games with discounts on its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil products designed specifically for athletes and those who are subject to drug tests. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CBD hemp oil, Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™), is perfect for athletes because it is free of THC, the compound found in cannabis that is known to get you high. It has become the CBD supplement of choice not only for athletes, but also for small children, first responders and anyone else who is subject to drug tests.

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. On February 1, 2018, the company announced that it has established a Limited Partnership between the Company, LASCO Manufacturing Limited (LASCO) and United Cannabis' Jamaican Partner, Cannabinoid Research & Development Co. Ltd. The Company also announced that it has signed an exclusive License Agreement with LASCO to produce the Company's CBD water and other Bio Nutrient Medicinals in the form of Capsules, Sublinguals, Roll-ons, and Balms for the English-speaking Caribbean and Central America, excluding Mexico.

CV Sciences, Inc (OTCQB: CVSI), located in Las Vegas, Nevada, focuses on drug development activities on products containing cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient, and also is engaged in the sale of CBD, and the development, marketing and sale of end consumer products containing CBD, which is refined into its own PlusCBD Oil™ brand. On February 13, 2018, the company announced that its industry dominating brand of finished products, PlusCBD Oil™ will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West on March 7-11, in Anaheim, California. PlusCBD Oil™, the #1 brand of hemp CBD products in the natural channel according to SPINS scan data, has achieved nationwide success since the launch of its brand of dietary supplements in 2014.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. On December 4, 2017, the company announced that its subsidiary, PrestoDoctor, is expanding its online medical marijuana recommendation services into New York. PrestoDoctor currently serves patients via both their online platform and with dispensary kiosks operating in California and Nevada and will now extend their online services to patients located in the State of New York.

