Legal Cannabis Market Set to Increase in Value

from Brightfield Group, the global cannabis market is presently worthand is projected to reachby 2021.accountsfor about 90 percent of the whole market. But the U.S. domination of the market is expected to decrease to approximately 57 percent due to legalization of cannabis products in other nations.is considered as one of the largest markets for cannabis products.plans to legalize recreational cannabis later this year.new recreational cannabis laws were officially implemented on. According New Frontier Data state's legal (cannabis) industry is forecast to grow fromin 2017 toin 2020. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), Nightfood Hldgs Inc. (OTC: NGTF), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), Surna, Inc. (OTC: SRNA)

Starting January 1st 2018, the state of California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. Tom Adams, Editor-in-Chief at Arcview Market Research and Principal Analyst at BDS Analytics, explained, "Our data shows positive indicators across the board for the legal cannabis industry, in North America and around the globe. The passage of the 2016 ballot initiatives and continued maturation of the existing Adult-use markets are the primary drivers of the growth this year. That's nothing compared to what we can expect in 2018 and beyond from Nevada's tourism, and California and Canada planning to launch Adult-use sales in 2018."

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) on March 1st the company announced breaking news that, "its PotSaver brand has expanded its advertising net to include businesses outside of cannabis throughout the communities it serves with the intent of delivering more value to its growing base of patrons and subscribers. To support this expansion, PotSaver is currently engaged in the process of expanding its salesforce to more effectively explore the many different market sectors and ancillary services that can be tied into their publication.

A Cannabis Marketplace Report published by Consumer Research Around Cannabis has reported that there are about 13.7 million adults over the age of 21 in the Los Angeles Greater Metropolitan Area and approximately 5.3 million of those people are cannabis consumers. According to Ackrell Capital, California's legal medical marijuana industry has already topped $3.8 billion, and with the flourishing of new ancillary services in legal support, marketing, business development and many others, it is pushing a massive demand for employees in order to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding consumer marketplace."

Said MTRAC CEO, Vanessa Luna: "PotSaver was initially established to connect consumers throughout the cannabis industry with value-driven deals on the many different products they purchase for both recreational and medicinal purposes. However, as the industry has morphed into the multi-billion-dollar industry it is today, we recognize that this is now, more than ever, a community made up of your everyday consumers who are looking for more than just deals on cannabis products, but who are also eager to find deals on other products and services that are offered by the many different businesses in their local communities, and we are committed to developing PotSaver into a resource they can rely on for all of this."

Nightfood Hldgs Inc. (OTC: NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary, to exploit legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name "Half-Baked". As the legal landscape around CBD and cannabis related products continues to change and evolve, MJ Munchies will continue to explore, identify, and capitalize on opportunities clearly defined as legal. Last month, the company announced that MJ Munchies, an NGTF wholly owned subsidiary, has completed acquisition of HalfBaked.com for Cannabis-Related Snack and Edibles Lines. The Company intends to use the HalfBaked.com domain for online sales and marketing of its marijuana-related snack and edible lines, to be marketed under the trademarked brand name, Half-Baked.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. In 2017, the company announced it has been named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest growing companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors in North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2013 to 2016, with CV Sciences growing by 403% during this period. 2017 marks CV Sciences' first year named on the Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list. Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135% to 59,093% from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380%.

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. On December 27, 2017, the company announced a comprehensive action plan to aggressively scale its market share of cannabis consumers and businesses in the California market. Powered by more than one million registered users, MassRoots enables consumers to rate products and strains based on their efficacy (i.e., effectiveness for treating ailments such as back-pain or epilepsy) and then presents this information in easy-to-use formats for consumers to make educated purchasing decisions at their local dispensary. Businesses are able to leverage MassRoots by strategically advertising to consumers based on their preferences and tendencies. MassRoots has launched a comprehensive social media campaign leveraging its 450,000 followers on Instagram, 500,000 followers on Facebook, and more than 100,000 followers on Snapchat, in addition to its network of more than 75 cannabis-centric social media influencers with combined followings of more than 5,000,000 people. The campaign is focused on driving and rewarding referrals of users and paying businesses to the MassRoots platform.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD) recently, "the relocation of all business operations into a significantly larger facility, as it moves to further implement the recently announced marketing agreement with BizRight Hydroponics, Inc… "We do not have nearly enough room at our current City of Industry, California location to accommodate the growth we are already realizing and are expecting for 2018 and beyond," commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. "We are seeing something very special in the current marketplace. Once cultivation operators receive new licenses, one of the first moves is to buy the supplies required to move into the vegetative stage. Fortunately, we are seeing a lot of these orders, especially within the California marketplace. While hundreds of cultivation licenses have already been issued, there is still a significant backlog, which bodes well for us throughout 2018 and beyond. With more states coming online, the prospects are truly exciting."

