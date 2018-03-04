Leading Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Program in British Columbia, Sunshine Coast, Announces New Inbody Scale

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/),

British Columbia

Canada

one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs inand throughout, is proud to announce an innovative new scale as part of its "integrated health program." Among the strategies used in its treatment for drug abuse, alcohol dependency, and other forms of addition is physical fitness. Many clients learn to embrace a healthy lifestyle, and the new "Advanced Analysis InBody 570" scale, while a seemingly small thing, is an important component of an integrated approach to recovery.

"We believe in a holistic treatment methodology," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Many men at our Centre find a huge positive payoff from being more physically active, and the new scale will blend technology and data to give them even more positive feedback."

To learn more about the fitness and diet strategies at Sunshine Coast Health Centre, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/fitness-diet/. To learn more about their philosophy of care, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/.

More on the InBody Scale

Physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle are tools in a treatment methodology of alcohol and drug rehabilitation that focuses on meaning. As clients learn to replace their negative coping skills with new positive ones such as physical activity, they learn to construct meaning for their lives and develop resiliency against the temptations of drugs and alcohol. Technology such as the Advanced Analysis InBody 570 scale can be a helpful tool.

The InBody 570 goes beyond traditional body composition analysis measuring fat, muscle, and total body water. Total body water data can be divided into intracellular water and extracellular water, values important for understanding a user's fluid distribution in medical, wellness, and fitness contexts. Safe, low-level currents are sent through the body via hand and foot electrodes. The impedance the currents encounter are measured in order to derive body composition. InBody's patented BIA technology provides accurate and consistent outputs that are highly correlated with gold standard methods.

Persons interested in learning more about how fitness and physical exercise are used as treatment methodologies at the Sunshine Coast Health Centre are urged to visit the website and reach out via the "contact" form. It should be noted that the Centre also produces a very popular directory to Canadian drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs at https://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca

SOURCE Sunshine Coast Health Centre