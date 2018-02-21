medindia
LaserShip Joins the Workplace Partnership for Life to Increase Organ Donation Awareness

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Lifestyle News
LaserShip joins the Workplace Partnership for Life initiative as a commitment to give its employees the opportunity to learn about and make decisions surrounding organ donation.

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaserShip, an e-commerce parcel carrier servicing the Eastern and Midwest

U.S., announced today its participation in the Workplace Partnership for Life, a national initiative bringing together the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the organ donation community with workplaces to help increase awareness about donation. To celebrate the partnership, LaserShip hosted a Let Life Bloom event at its headquarters in Vienna. The event featured a presentation from the Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), one of the 58 federally-designated non-profit organ procurement organizations (OPO) that facilitates organ, eye and tissue donation. The event took place on February 14—National Donor Day.

As a Workplace Partner for Life, LaserShip will provide its employees with opportunities to learn about and make decisions surrounding donation through regular awareness programs and events hosted throughout the year. The Let Life Bloom event was the first event of 2018 aimed at educating LaserShip employees about organ donation.

"We are very excited to help spread awareness about the importance of organ donation through the Workplace Partnership for Life program. We have invested heavily in our services to partner with OPOs around the country and do our part to help save lives," says Josh Dinneen, Senior Vice President at LaserShip. "We look forward to hosting additional events with WRTC and other OPOs to continue spreading awareness in hopes of getting our employees, their families and friends to register as donors and be part of the solution!"

LaserShip's Global Critical Delivery unit has been facilitating organ deliveries since 2007, and currently works with six of the nation's OPOs. To learn more about LaserShip, visit https://www.lasership.com.

About LaserShip, Inc.: LaserShip is an e-commerce delivery company that provides last-mile solutions for shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply business, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. LaserShip also provides delivery solutions for critical and time-sensitive shipments in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and select destinations in South America and the Middle East through its Global Critical Delivery division.

 

SOURCE LaserShip



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
