Las Vegas Cosmetic Surgeon Now Offering Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noting his commitment to providing safe, effective no-downtime options for his

Samir Pancholi

Las Vegas

patients, cosmetic surgeon Dr.recently began offering ThermiVa—a system for minimally invasive vaginal rejuvenation—at Cosmetic Surgery of

Dr. Pancholi stresses the significance of offering non-surgical vaginal rejuvenationin Las Vegas. "Countless women cope daily with discomfort and sexual dysfunction caused by tissue laxity in the vulvovaginal tissues—a common effect of childbearing or menopause. With ThermiVa as an option, these patients can regain the comfort they deserve and enjoy an enhanced quality of life without the risks of surgery."

How does ThermiVa work?ThermiVA is an FDA-cleared technology that uses controlled radiofrequency (RF) energy to non-invasively tighten internal and external tissues, increase collagen production, and thicken mucous membranes. During treatment, a thin, wand-like instrument gently heats soft tissues to an optimal temperature for the desired effects to take place.

Dr. Pancholi notes that ThermiVA can provide a number of cosmetic and therapeutic benefits:

Increased natural lubrication

Improved comfort and sensation during intercourse

Reduced stress urinary incontinence

Cosmetic improvements to the labia and vagina

Dr. Pancholi adds that ThermiVa can be a good option for women who have are not good candidates for surgical intervention or who cannot take the time for surgery and recovery. "Each treatment takes just 15 to 20 minutes to perform, and patients can return to most normal activities right away. Our patients who've had the procedure often report improvements within a few days, and the effects can last for a year or longer."

He notes that the typically patient is satisfied after a series of two to three ThermiVA treatments, with an annual touch-up treatment thereafter.

Enhanced treatment with Thermi skin tightening addresses sagging in labia tissues

In addition to standard ThermiVa treatments, Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas offers a full non-surgical feminine rejuvenation option to tighten loose or sagging labia minora or labia majora as well as internal tissues. With this treatment option, a second non-invasive Thermi applicator, designed for external skin tightening, is applied to the labia.

According to Dr. Pancholi, this comprehensive option offers a significant added benefit for very little additional treatment time. "In addition to achieving cosmetic improvements, tightening the labia with ThermiVA can dramatically enhance a patient's comfort during exercise and when wearing form-fitting clothing."

Dr. Pancholi says that ThermiVa has quickly become one of the most highly-requested non-surgical treatments at Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas. "While there are a number of technologies on the market, few offer the safety profile, predictable outcomes, and long-lasting benefits of ThermiVa," states Dr. Pancholi. "Our patients are loving both the zero downtime nature of the procedure, as well their results."

Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas is currently accepting patients for ThermiVa.

About Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas: Dr. Samir Pancholi specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body. He is Past-President of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a Fellow with the Federation of State Medical Boards, American Association of Osteopathic Examiners, and a Governor-Appointed Member of the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

