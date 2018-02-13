medindia
Las Vegas Cosmetic Surgeon Now Offering Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
Dr. Samir Pancholi says ThermiVa provides a safe, effective, non-invasive option to address discomfort and problems stemming from tissue laxity.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noting his commitment to providing safe, effective no-downtime options for his

patients, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Samir Pancholi recently began offering ThermiVa—a system for minimally invasive vaginal rejuvenation—at Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas.

Dr. Pancholi stresses the significance of offering non-surgical vaginal rejuvenationin Las Vegas. "Countless women cope daily with discomfort and sexual dysfunction caused by tissue laxity in the vulvovaginal tissues—a common effect of childbearing or menopause. With ThermiVa as an option, these patients can regain the comfort they deserve and enjoy an enhanced quality of life without the risks of surgery."

How does ThermiVa work?ThermiVA is an FDA-cleared technology that uses controlled radiofrequency (RF) energy to non-invasively tighten internal and external tissues, increase collagen production, and thicken mucous membranes. During treatment, a thin, wand-like instrument gently heats soft tissues to an optimal temperature for the desired effects to take place.

Dr. Pancholi notes that ThermiVA can provide a number of cosmetic and therapeutic benefits:

  • Increased natural lubrication
  • Improved comfort and sensation during intercourse
  • Reduced stress urinary incontinence
  • Cosmetic improvements to the labia and vagina

Dr. Pancholi adds that ThermiVa can be a good option for women who have are not good candidates for surgical intervention or who cannot take the time for surgery and recovery. "Each treatment takes just 15 to 20 minutes to perform, and patients can return to most normal activities right away. Our patients who've had the procedure often report improvements within a few days, and the effects can last for a year or longer."

He notes that the typically patient is satisfied after a series of two to three ThermiVA treatments, with an annual touch-up treatment thereafter.

Enhanced treatment with Thermi skin tightening addresses sagging in labia tissues

In addition to standard ThermiVa treatments, Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas offers a full non-surgical feminine rejuvenation option to tighten loose or sagging labia minora or labia majora as well as internal tissues. With this treatment option, a second non-invasive Thermi applicator, designed for external skin tightening, is applied to the labia.

According to Dr. Pancholi, this comprehensive option offers a significant added benefit for very little additional treatment time. "In addition to achieving cosmetic improvements, tightening the labia with ThermiVA can dramatically enhance a patient's comfort during exercise and when wearing form-fitting clothing."

Dr. Pancholi says that ThermiVa has quickly become one of the most highly-requested non-surgical treatments at Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas. "While there are a number of technologies on the market, few offer the safety profile, predictable outcomes, and long-lasting benefits of ThermiVa," states Dr. Pancholi. "Our patients are loving both the zero downtime nature of the procedure, as well their results."

Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas is currently accepting patients for ThermiVa. Those interested should contact the practice at 702-363-0240 or visit www.drpancholi.com.

About Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas: Dr. Samir Pancholi specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body. He is Past-President of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a Fellow with the Federation of State Medical Boards, American Association of Osteopathic Examiners, and a Governor-Appointed Member of the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine. Based in Las Vegas, his clientele comes from throughout the United States and globally. Visit drpancholi.com or call 702.363.0240 for more information. Dr. Pancholi is available for interview upon request.

Media Contact: Dr. Samir Pancholi, 702.363.0240.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-cosmetic-surgeon-now-offering-non-surgical-vaginal-rejuvenation-300597218.html

SOURCE Cosmetic Surgery of Las Vegas



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

