Larson to visit Fidelco Guide Dog Foundaiton with Newman's Own

Friday, February 23, 2018
On Friday, February 23rd at 12pm, Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) will join Bob Forrester, the President and CEO of the Newman's Own Foundation and Eliot Russman President, CEO and Executive Director of Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation at the Fidelco headquarters in Bloomfield to discuss the recent passing of his bill, the Philanthropic Enterprise Act, into law and its positive impact for the future of companies like Newman's Own that donate 100 percent of their profits to charitable organizations, like the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation that serve the blind and blind veterans.

Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) will join Bob Forrester, the President and CEO of the Newman's Own Foundation and Eliot Russman President, CEO and Executive Director of Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation at the Fidelco headquarters in Bloomfield to discuss the recent passing of his bill, the Philanthropic Enterprise Act, into law and its positive impact for the future of companies like Newman's Own that donate 100 percent of their profits to charitable organizations, like the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation that serve the blind and blind veterans.

The Philanthropic Enterprise Act was recently passed as a part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and was signed into law. This was a terrific win for Connecticut, the country, companies like Newman's Own, and the charitable organizations that benefit from philanthropic enterprises. For several years, Larson led the effort in the House, along with his colleague Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA), to pass legislation to provide a small technical fix in the tax code to support, rather than stand as a barrier to, socially-responsible companies like Newman's Own and the dozens of other philanthropic businesses they have inspired. The passing of this legislation was testament to what can be achieved through bipartisan efforts in Washington D.C. and what can be ultimately accomplished for the country.

Who: Rep. Larson, Bob Forrester (President, CEO of the Newman's Own Foundation), Eliot Russman (President & CEO Fidelco), and Don Overton, Fidelco client and battle blinded Veteran (Spcl, U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, Ret)

What: Tour and Speaking Event

When/Where: Friday, Feb. 23rd 12 pm Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc. 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002

 

SOURCE Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
