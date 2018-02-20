medindia
Laparotomy Sponge Market Worth $1.4 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Research News
SAN FRANCISCO, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laparotomy sponge market size is expected

to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising disease burden and subsequent improvement in treatment alternatives,
growing geriatric population, and mounting number of cesarean deliveries are among key trends contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, R&D initiatives undertaken by leading players to improve counting and detection of sponges for prevent incidences of retained surgical items (RSI) are driving the market.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Number of abdominal surgeries performed every year is increasing tremendously owing to rise in prevalence of abdominal disorders. Cesarean section and cholecystectomy (removal of gall bladder) are among the top ten most commonly performed surgeries in U.S. Growing prevalence of cancer is leading to an upswing in laparotomy procedures for biopsies, which in turn is anticipated to provide a fillip to the market.

Moreover, development of technologically advanced sponge counting and detection systems is estimated to help the market gain significant traction over the coming years. For example, in June 2007, ClearCount Medical received FDA clearance for SmartSponge System. It was reportedly the world's first RFID system for detection and counting of surgical towels and sponges to replace the manual counting method.

Various initiatives are being undertaken to reduce the incidence of RSI. A pediatric teaching hospital in Boston, Children's Hospital Boston, conducted a quality improvement study for eliminating incorrect counts and count discrepancies. This study was focused on educating perioperative staff, reviewing prior count discrepancies, standardizing counting practice, and reviewing and revising the counting system for reducing RSI. This initiative resulted in reduction in RSI by 50% between 2009 and 2010.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Laparotomy Sponge Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Radiopaque, RFID, Traditional), By End Use (Hospitals, Surgery Centers), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laparotomy-sponge-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • The global laparotomy sponges market size was estimated at USD 713.5 millionin 2016 and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025
  • The radiopaque segment will maintain dominance in the market throughout the forecast horizon. The RFID segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the same period
  • Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of around 65.0% in 2016. This can be attributed increasing number of open abdominal surgeries performed in hospitals
  • Asia Pacific emerged as the most promising regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding laparotomy is supplementing the growth of the region
  • Themarket is highly fragmented in nature with presence of participants such as Medtronic; Derma Sciences, Inc.; Medical Action Industries, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Stryker; Premier Enterprises; ACTIMED; A Plus International, Inc.; Cardinal Health; and AllCare. 

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Direct Energy Medical Devices Market - The Global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as reducing significance of mechanical medical instruments
  • Medical Cameras Market - The increasing preference to capture high resolution digital images rendering excellent clarity and precision in medical and healthcare applications is encouraging the demand for medical cameras market.
  • Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market - The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. 
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparotomy sponges market on the basis of technology, end use, and region: 

  • Laparotomy Sponges Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Radiopaque
    • Traditional
    • RFID
  • Laparotomy Sponges End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Hospitals
    • Surgery centers
  • Laparotomy Sponges Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Mexico
      • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: 1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



