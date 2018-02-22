medindia
Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas Announces Innovative PicoWay Resolve Laser Skin Treatment

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
New treatment is perfect for all skin types and features fewer procedures

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. F Victor Rueckl of Lakes Dermatology

in Las Vegas is excited to announce the new PicoWay Resolve laser skin treatment for his clinic. This innovative technology is a marked improvement upon previous laser skin treatments and helps patients achieve a more attractive and youthful appearance by mitigating the appearance of freckles, birthmarks, blemishes, fine lines, large pores, and rough texture.

The PicoWay Resolve laser skin treatment works by using targeted short laser pulses to blast apart pigment in the skin and promote the generation of collagen. The pulses of the PicoWay Resolve treatment are measured in picoseconds, or trillionths of a second, and these pulses smash pigment into far smaller particles than traditional laser treatments. Even better is that the PicoWay Resolve emits less heat energy than older treatments, which makes the process far more comfortable.

Dr. F Victor Rueckl of Lakes Dermatology says, "Our entire staff is thrilled to be the first practice in our area to feature the PicoWay Resolve laser skin treatment with all treatment heads. This new technology is far superior to older laser skin treatments in several ways and can shave years off a patient's appearance. One hallmark of the PicoWay Resolve is that with multiple treatment heads and variable settings it can be used on most skin types, making it extremely versatile. Due to the targeted use of the powerful, but safe, lasers, there are fewer treatments needed to achieve the desired results. Procedures take less than an hour to complete, and there is minimal social downtime - redness or peeling is all you may have. Overall, the PicoWay Resolve laser skin treatment provides better treatment for a younger appearance with reduced discomfort and less downtime than older fractionated laser skin procedures."

About Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas

Lakes Dermatology is a state-of-the-art dermatological facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spa at Lakes Dermatology houses all of the medical-grade lasers and machines used at the facility, and both entities are located within the same building. Lakes Dermatology is overseen by Dr. F. Victor Rueckl, a board-certified dermatologist with thirty years experience, and provides patients with both cosmetic and traditional dermatology services. Services and procedures include Mohs surgery, Botox, Lumecca, Fractora, and many more.

For more information regarding Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas and The Spa at Lakes Dermatology, visit their website at: http://www.lakesdermatology.com or call 702-869-6667.

 

SOURCE Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas



