ÉLÉVATIONE Launch Event to Celebrate the Secret of Ultimate Skin Revitalization and Youth

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
LONDON, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Founded in 2014, ÉLÉVATIONE is a contemporary skin care brand inspired

by the Salvador Dali's iconic surrealist piece "The Persistence of Memory" where melting watches convey the art of manipulating time. In the same vein, the ÉLÉVATIONE brand ethos disregards the rules of aging in a bid to visibly slow the hands of time.

ÉLÉVATIONE™

skin care caters to mature women through their Preserve Series and through the Repair Series with a specialist range of cleansers, masks, serums and moisturizers dedicated to each Series. The brands innovative formulas contain natural handmade infusions made from plant extracts suspended in fresh water or olive oil. Allowed to infuse for three days, this process creates a rich and unique mineral and vitamin rich base composition in which to hold three exclusive patented technologies;

Aqualuxe: present in the Preserve Series product range, Aqualuxe ensures optimal water balance within the skin, improves the skins water holding capacity and boosts moisture levels for an extended period post application.

Tightox Complex: a firming and pore refining agent created using a unique composition of plant extracts obtained by stem cell culture of Globularia cordifolia, works as an anti-ageing bodyguard.

Revivieye: Nourishes skin under eye area and removes wrinkles and fine lines. This remarkable product eliminates heavy dark circles in a matter of days.

Make up bag essentials including the Perfect Canvas Liquid Foundation which has a built-in primer that blurs pores, minimizes fine lines, brightens and rejuvenates the skin using ProdiziaTM a solution that also visibly reduces the appearance of fatigue. The Magnetiful Mask is enriched with ingredients of exceptional quality including 24K gold, Calendula Oil that rehydrates and revitalizes sun damaged or aged skin, Borage Seed Oil which softens and nourishes the skin, with a high concentration of gamma-linolenic acid and Collagen to enhance skin elasticity.

Within just three years, ÉLÉVATIONE has grown into a global brand now with twelve boutiques located in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, the Philippines and America. Speaking of the brand's upcoming launch in London The UK brand manager Hadil Siksek said: "We are delighted to open our first UK boutique in London's Mayfair. As the tourism capital of Europe, we have always viewed London as the prime location for ÉLÉVATIONE to enter the European market and our new home in Mayfair provides the perfect address to welcome our distinguished International clientele."

The Brook Street boutique exhibits artwork by Salvador Dali, from his famous piece "El Triomf I el Rodoli de la Gala I en Dali.' providing an indulgent and creative cocoon where clients are invited to relax, enjoy a personally tailored treatment and immersive themselves in the ÉLÉVATIONE experience where, for a few precious moments- time stops.

About ÉLÉVATIONE 

ÉLÉVATIONE have opened their first boutique store in London on Brook Street, Mayfair on Monday the 19th February. The global luxury skincare and cosmetics brand was inspired by the iconic artist Salvador Dali and heavily influenced by his philosophy regarding the manipulation of time. The brand embodies this philosophy and as a result has created a range of exceptional quality make-up and anti-aging products. These have been designed from luxury ingredients and three different patented technologies that have created the ultimate anti-aging formula.

For PR Enquiries please contact Alicia Swiderski PR and Marketing Assistant at MG Empower alicia@mgempower.com

SOURCE ÉLÉVATIONE



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
