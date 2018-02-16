LARKR Mental Health App Donating $50,000 of Free Therapy Sessions for Students Affected by Parkland Shooting

PARKLAND, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of yesterday's tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Parkland, Florida

$50,000

Shawn and Christianne Kernes

Parkland

High School in, mental health app LARKR is donating up toin free therapy sessions over the next week for students involved or impacted by the shooting. LARKR co-foundersare former residents of, who were active in the community and whose daughter previously attended the school.

Since the tragedy also impacts family, friends, school children, teachers and others all across the country, LARKR is also offering subsidized, deeply discounted sessions for anyone nationwide affected by the tragedy.

"It's utterly terrifying when this kind of horror comes to a place so close to your heart. This isn't just close to home, this is home," said Shawn Kernes. "Chris and I want to do all that we can to help those in need at this incredibly trying time, which is why we are offering free therapy for students and personally subsidizing sessions on LARKR for anyone affected by these awful events."

The LARKR app is free to download on the Apple App Store. Students can use the code "MSDStrong" for free sessions over the coming week, while others can use the code "douglas" for $40 off an $85, 50-minute session with a licensed therapist on the platform. The service is available to anyone over the age of 13 and multi-user sessions are available if couples or parents and children want to participate together.

In addition to the discounted therapy sessions, LARKR also offers a number of free self-care and mental wellness tools, including guided meditations.

LARKR's network does have a limited capacity at this time, so the company is encouraging any licensed therapists in Florida or anywhere across the country who are interested in helping others through this difficult time, to sign up for the platform today in order to assist with these efforts.

"I'm proud to be a therapist and LARKR Co-Founder, but am a Douglas mom first and foremost," said Chris Kernes. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we want the community to know that we are here for them and will do whatever we can to ensure that everyone gets the help they need."

Parkland, which consistently ranks as one of most affluent and safest cities in Florida and is renowned for its A-rated schools, was home yesterday to one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern times, with 17 people killed at the city's high school.

About LARKR

LARKR is a groundbreaking new start-up poised to revolutionize mental health care in America by eliminating the barriers that keep approximately 60% of Americans from receiving the help they need. LARKR provides on-demand talk therapy with licensed practitioners through an easy-to-use mobile video platform, widening the reach of mental health care. Through LARKR, patients can arrange multi-user conferences to accommodate group therapy sessions. Additional mindfulness and self-care features of the app include guided meditations - Therapy Corner, a mood tracker - My Story, and a daily good deed challenge - Be The Change. For more information, visit http://www.larkr.com.

