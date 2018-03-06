medindia
LARKR Co-Founder to Present at Mental Health America's 2018 Annual Conference: Fit for the Future

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Christianne Kernes, a licensed therapist and Co-Founder of revolutionary mental health app LARKR, will present at Mental Health America's upcoming 2018 Annual Conference featuring the theme "Fit for the Future." The conference will take place June 14-16, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative new mental health app LARKR is excited to announce that

its co-founder Christianne Kernes, also a licensed therapist, will present at the upcoming Mental Health America (MHA) 2018 Annual Conference. The conference will be held on June 14-16, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Themed "Fit for the Future," this year's conference programs will feature 21st Century technologies, like LARKR, that are transforming the way mental health professionals provide treatment and conduct research.

Kernes' presentation, which will take place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 9 a.m., is titled "Finding the Best Fit: Exploring Innovative New Channels for Mental Health Care." The seminar will focus on re-evaluating how and where mental health solutions are provided and ways to enact change to help create a healthier society. Attendees will explore how the mental health care industry can innovate in potentially unexpected ways to overcome current roadblocks to care and provide accessible, effective mental health care for all who need it.

"I am very excited to participate in Mental Health America's conference this year, helping to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem around mental health and technology," said Kernes. "Given the massive scale of the mental health problems and stigma in America, LARKR is enthusiastic and driven to help others think innovatively about new solutions, so we can tackle the issue collectively."

Guided by her passion to help others and remove barriers to mental health care, Kernes joins the conference with more than a decade of clinical experience in marriage and family therapy. As a co-founder of LARKR, Kernes is committed to improving people's lives by delivering accessible and affordable therapy through modern, new channels

LARKR offers access to video therapy sessions with licensed professionals across the country, in addition to self-care including guided meditations and tools that remind users to do good deeds, track their daily moods and other tasks to maintain their mental wellness. Recently, the company donated $50,000 in free therapy sessions to aide students impacted by the shooting in Parkland, FL.

Kernes is available for media interview before, during and after the conference. Credentialed media interested in learning more should contact Rachael Payton at rachael(at)redbanyan(dot)com or (202) 597-5477.

About LARKR LARKR is a groundbreaking new start-up poised to revolutionize mental health care in America by eliminating the barriers that keep approximately 60% of Americans from receiving the help they need. LARKR provides on-demand talk therapy with licensed practitioners through an easy-to-use mobile video platform, widening the reach of mental health care. Through LARKR, patients can arrange multi-user conferences to accommodate group therapy sessions. Additional mindfulness and self-care features of the app include guided meditations - Therapy Corner, a mood tracker - My Story, and a daily good deed challenge - Be The Change. For more information, visit http://www.larkr.com.

 

