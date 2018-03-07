Kush Bottles to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2018

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("Kush Bottles" or the "Company"),

Nicholas Kovacevich

Tuesday, March 13th

9:00AM PT

Dana Point, CA.

a leading provider of packaging, supplies, vaporizers, accessories and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, announced today its Chief Executive Officer,, will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference onatat The Ritz-Carlton,

Mr. Kovacevich will be speaking about Kush Bottles' business strategy, including its plans to build new distribution channels and expand its presence in the rapidly growing East Coast legal cannabis market. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth32/kshb/

Mr. Kovacevich will also be participating on the Cannabis Policy Panel from 11:00AM – 11:40AM PT on Tuesday March 13th along with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushbottles.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

Kush Bottles Contacts

Media Contact: Anne Donohoe / Nick OpichKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact: Phil Carlson / Elizabeth BarkerKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203ir@kushbottles.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kush-bottles-to-present-at-the-30th-annual-roth-conference-on-march-13-2018-300609619.html

SOURCE Kush Bottles