Kush Bottles Announces East Coast Expansion

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("Kush Bottles" or the "Company"),

Kyle Heverly

a leading provider of packaging, supplies, vaporizers, accessories and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that the Company has hired a Regional Sales Director,, to expand its physical presence in the rapidly growing East Coast legal cannabis market.

Since joining Kush Bottles in January 2018, Mr. Heverly has been working diligently to create an East Coast division in the Boston, Massachusetts area. He also has begun the hiring process to further expand the Company's sales program into the East Coast. Mr. Heverly has extensive enterprise sales and marketing management experience from his most recent role as Director of Business Development at Franchise Payments Network, as well as other management roles in the hospitality and consumer services industries.

As part of the expansion plans, the Kush Bottles team has already begun to build new distribution channels and customer relationships in an effort to expand the Company's footprint in the medical and adult-use markets on the East Coast. In addition, the Company announced that it is looking to open a new distribution facility in the Boston-area in an effort to streamline growth in this emerging marketplace. This also creates an opportunity to reduce shipping costs for East Coast businesses, and provide faster delivery of products.

Following the successful implementation of adult-use cannabis on the West Coast, Eastern states in the U.S. are eager to join in on the action. Cannabis retailers are expected to begin opening in Massachusetts beginning July 1; earlier this year the state of Vermont just voted to lift cannabis prohibition in its state; and New Jersey is expected to legalize recreational marijuana this year; and Maryland and Pennsylvania are continuing to expand their medical marijuana footprint.

"The East Coast is the next exciting frontier in the American cannabis market, and until now, it has been a largely untapped market for us," said Nicholas Kovacevich, Chairman and CEO of Kush Bottles. "With Kyle expanding our sales presence and the building out of our new distribution facility, we are well positioned to become a vital partner for cannabis businesses on the East Coast."

The expansion announcement is related to last week's announced news of the partnership with Merida Capital Partners. This opportunity with Merida Capital Partners will allow Kush Bottles to focus on building the Company's East Coast distribution platform and to develop and its acquisition pipeline.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Kush Bottles Contacts

