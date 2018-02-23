medindia
Krista Geipel Joins Evergreen Healthcare Partners as Managing Partner and Training & Education Lead

Friday, February 23, 2018 General News
Evergreen further diversifies service offerings by hiring industry leader in Healthcare Training and Education

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Healthcare Partners, a healthcare services firm that provides

industry leading healthcare consulting, is pleased to announce Krista Geipel has joined as Managing Partner and leader of Evergreen's Training and Education Solutions. Krista joins a team of industry leaders at Evergreen who are focused on providing innovative solutions to their healthcare partners across the country. Krista brings over 16 years of education and 9 years of healthcare IT experience along with a passion for growing and mentoring people in the areas of project management and process improvement.

"Krista's reputation, personality and career goals make her a valuable asset to any organization. Her cultural fit with Evergreen and shared passion for true partnerships with our clients and consultants is what was apparent from day one," said Drew Madden, Managing Partner and co-Founder of Evergreen. "Evergreen was founded on the idea of providing a diverse offering of industry leading services to our healthcare partners across the country. This certainly involves consulting on Electronic Health Records but extends to other areas of focus such as Training and Education, Front End Alignment, Talent Management, Rev Cycle Improvement, Operations, and Leadership & Advisory Services. Investing in industry leaders like Krista positions our company and our healthcare partners for long term success."

Krista, who recently moved back to Madison, Wisconsin, brings a unique perspective having worked in various roles including as an Epic employee, a Director at a large healthcare system, and as a healthcare consultant.

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity to be involved in the leadership, direction and innovation at Evergreen. Most importantly, I'm passionate about the people I'm working with and the culture we are building here. A mentor of mine once told me that you'll never remember the specific work you accomplished in your career, but you'll never forget the people you worked with to achieve your successes. The team at Evergreen embodies this philosophy."

About Evergreen Healthcare Evergreen was founded in 2017 by Managing Partners Rebecca Bottorff, Aaron Friedman, Jeff Leach and Drew Madden. Evergreen offers industry leading healthcare consulting services to client partners across the country.

 

SOURCE Evergreen Healthcare Partners



