DICKINSON, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly T. Dues is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Medical field.

Dues' professional title is Partner Director at Billing Paradise 24/7, Inc. She brings over 15 years of career experience, as well as expertise in revenue cycle management,

physicians, APRNs, CRNAs, coding, consulting and auditing, to her role.

"BillingParadise started in 2004 as a small medical billing company with big dreams," the company's website states. "We wanted to enable group practices, hospitals, clinics and independent medical practice practices to run a healthcare organization without the pressure of working for a certain bottom-line."

Additionally, "BillingParadise pushes the envelope to deliver revenue cycle management services that empowers medical practices to stay on top of financial and regulatory challenges," the website continues. "We've tailored our services to align with value based care reimbursement models. Our RCM experts offer guidance on selecting and attaining MACRA regulations." The company holds offices across the United States, in locations including California, New York, New Jersey and Minnesota.

Dues is certified both as a CPC and CRC, and speaks Spanish in addition to English. To further her professional development, she is a member of AAPC.

According to her company bio, Dues' "career began as a duly licensed insurance –securities agent in the individual and small business Texas marketplace. She is a subject matter expert on Revenue Cycle Management. She is adept at improving the revenue cycle and can assist in determining what needs reengineering to enhance the reimbursement process."

When not working, Dues volunteered as the Pool Manager at the Dickinson Civic Association, and volunteers her time to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. She also enjoys spending time with her family.

Dues dedicates this recognition to her husband, Wesley; their three children; and to the loving memory of Carol E. Tyson.

For more information, visit www.billingparadise.com.

