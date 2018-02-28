Kibow® Fortis Recently Featured at the 2018 Integrative Healthcare Symposium in New York, NY

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech, the 20-year-old Research & Development Company and

New York, New York

Promoting the growth of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium

and Supporting a healthy immune system

Managing healthy cholesterol levels

Keeping weight in check

Limiting hunger cravings

Scientists have found that Inulin may decrease the risk of colon cancer!

creator of the World's first probiotic kidney health supplement Renadyl™, are announcing the availability of Kibow Fortis® a premium multi-fiber prebiotic supplement. Kibow Fortis, the world's most comprehensive multi-fiber supplement is comprised of6 prebiotic fibers. Other fiber supplements primarily use only psyllium husk and methylcellulose; these fibers alone can't work as well as Kibow Fortis. The product was recently featured at the 2018 Integrative Healthcare Symposium in. Recently, healthcare practitioners have expressed serious interest in the prebiotic multi-fiber formulation for its ability to promote the formation of high amounts of Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), specifically the formation of propionate and butyrate. SCFAs have been studied for their importance in regulating the immune system, strengthening the epithelial lining. Decades of research by Kibow's leading team of microbiome scientists have allowed Kibow Biotech to formulate Kibow Fortis with science in mind. Ingredients provide a wide range of health benefits such as:

Kibow Fortis is the most versatile fiber formulation on the market today. The product is available in tablet form; it can be taken as a supplement on its own or incorporated into a food product or another dietary supplement. A large majority of probiotic supplements contain bacteria from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species, making the Kibow Fortis formulation an attractive add-on item to sell in conjunction with the probiotic. Kibow Fortis could even be added into the capsule for simultaneous dual delivery of a probiotic and a prebiotic (known as a symbiotic supplement). Kibow Fortis is comprised of only fiber; there are no sugars or fillers whatsoever. As you are aware, there is tremendous interest in prebiotics, as indicated in a recent New York Times article (Reference: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/01/science/food-fiber-microbiome-inflammation.html).

Prebiotic supplements work by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. The beneficial bacteria living in your gut, as well as the probiotics found in supplements can get a leg-up on the pathogenic microbes. Kibow Fortis can provide the nutrients (fiber) that your gut microbiome needs to maintain a healthy balance of microbes. The most common bacteria found in supplements are from the species Lactobacillus, and Bifidobacterium, studies conducted with Kibow Fortis have shown that the prebiotic supplement is able to promote the growth of these microbes. Partnered with the additional health benefits of fiber, the top-tier fibers found in Kibow Fortis come together to provide the user with a maximum state of wellness. Samples are available to doctors, and other healthcare practitioner.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplement formulations, and the possibility of their approval as a drug in some other countries according to respective governmental authorities. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol, http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics. Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" also known as "Enteric Dialysis®" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel as a consequence of failing kidney function. Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow products are not drugs. Kibow's dietary supplement formulations may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy and are not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not show evidence of clinical activity in each and every individual due to various genetic factors or environmental factors including proper storage, and transportation conditions. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to, whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company, whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators, and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

