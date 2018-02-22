Key U.S. Dry Eye Patent Issued to RegeneRx

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX)("the Company" or "RegeneRx"),

a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for Thymosin beta 4 (T?4) for use in the treatment of dry eye syndrome.T?4 is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in RegeneRx's proprietary drug candidate, RGN-259, a first-in-class, preservative-free, eye drop designed for patients suffering from moderate to severe dry eye syndrome.

Dry eye syndrome is a multifactorial disease of the eye and its treatment with T?4 would represent a major step forward from current treatment options by promoting cell migration and proliferation, reducing inflammation and accelerating corneal epithelial growth, while offering a rapid patient response with no side effects.

Two Phase 3 dry eye trials (ARISE-1 and ARISE-2), sponsored by the Company's U.S. joint venture, ReGenTree LLC, have been completed in over 900 dry eye patients with clinically significant results. ReGenTree has scheduled a meeting with the FDA in April to discuss its clinical development and regulatory plans for RGN-259.

"This patent is very significant in that it is specifically focused on administering RGN-259, consisting of T?4 or certain of its fragments, for the treatment of dry eye syndrome in the U.S. This, as well as additional patents we expect to receive, further enhances our unique and proprietary position in this area," stated J.J. Finkelstein, RegeneRx's president and chief executive officer.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.regenerx.com)

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (T?4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac and dermal indications, three active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

RegeneRx, through its U.S joint venture, ReGenTree LLC, recently completed patient enrollment and treatment in its second Phase 3 clinical trial in approximately 600 patients with dry eye syndrome, reported positive clinical results, and has scheduled a meeting with the U.S. FDA in April 2018. ReGenTree is also conducting a 46-patient Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) targeted for completion in 2018. Additionally, RGN-259 is being developed in patients with dry eye syndrome in Asia through RegeneRx's two Asian partnerships. RGN-259 has been designated an orphan drug in the U.S. for the treatment of NK.

The Company is also considering strategic partnerships in Europe where it retains full ownership of the intellectual property and knowhow related to RGN-259

RGN-352, the Company's T?4-based injectable formulation, is a Phase 2-ready drug candidate designed to be administered systemically to prevent and repair cardiac damage resulting from heart attacks and central nervous system tissue disorders such as peripheral neuropathy, multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injuries such as stroke.

RGN-137, also designated an orphan drug in the U.S., is the Company's T?4-based dermal gel formulation that is being developed for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin condition. The Company's licensee, GtreeBNT, is sponsoring a phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. and is expected to initiate the study in 2018.

