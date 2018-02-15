medindia
Kettlebell Kitchen Included on IAB 250 List of "Key Direct Brands Worth Watching"

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettlebell Kitchen, the first nationwide personalized-nutrition meal plan company,

has been included on the inaugural IAB 250, a first-of-its-kind analysis that pinpoints the most important "Direct Brands" to watch in the U.S. economy.

"The 'IAB 250 Powered by Dun & Bradstreet' will be a vital resource in tracking 'Direct

Brand' companies that are excelling across various categories... These are businesses that all brands, publishers, technology companies, and data providers need on their radar in order to thrive in the new direct brand economy," according to Randall Rothenberg, the IAB CEO.

The 250 companies that made the list were selected by screening a combination of firmographic and economic attributes, derived from Dun & Bradstreet's vast data set of over 290 million business records, as well as their cultural buzz and impact. The latter was determined by analyzing a variety of factors including traffic to their digital properties, social media footprint, number of press mentions, and more, from a variety of sources and vendors, including CB Insights.

Kettlebell Kitchen has experienced exponential year-on-year growth, and in 2017 quickly scaled to national distribution, joining companies such as Tesla, Peloton, Warby Parker, Hubble, BirchBox, Casper, Califia Farms, and More.

"We are thrilled to be included on a list with such progressive peers and innovators in their respective spaces. In an increasingly crowded Direct-to-Consumer Food space, no one has offered custom-tailored personalized nutrition solutions that are based on your fitness routine and personal health goals. As the only Nutrition-Focused Food company on this list, we feel more strongly than ever that our individualized support system will continue to help America reach their goals," says Greg Grossman, Co-Founder, Kettlebell Kitchen.

"Kettlebell Kitchen serves more than food. With dietitian support and customizable planning resources, we assist customers in creating an overall nutrition system that is convenient for their lifestyles, making it even easier for them to succeed," Joe Lopez-Gallego, Co-Founder, Kettlebell Kitchen.

About Kettlebell Kitchen

Kettlebell Kitchen is the national leader in goal-focused nutrition, providing healthy meals and custom-tailored meal plans designed to assist customers in achieving their fitness, weight-loss and sports-performance goals. Their proprietary technology platform allows real-time creation of a personalized nutrition solution, to help their customer base of gym members, weekend warriors and dieters, create meal plans for their goal. These plans are designed by the Company's renowned chefs, in-house dietitians, and nutritionists, before being distributed to customers nationwide at their Gym, Home, or Office.

MEDIA CONTACT Michelle Silverstein SVP, Customer Strategy and Growthmichelle@kettlebellkitchen.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kettlebell-kitchen-included-on-iab-250-list-of-key-direct-brands-worth-watching-300599115.html

SOURCE Kettlebell Kitchen



