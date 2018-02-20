medindia
Ketchum Announces Bee Marks Nutrition Communications Fellowship

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
Paid Fellowship Honors Life and Legacy of Beatrice 'Bee' G. Marks

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications firm Ketchum today introduced the Bee Marks

Nutrition Communication Fellowship, a paid internship that will be awarded to one candidate who is a registered dietitian or completing his or her dietetic internship or master's in nutrition in spring 2018. The fellow will be based in New York and will work with Ketchum's Borderless Nutrition team of on-staff registered dietitians and food marketing and communication experts around the globe, growing their nutrition expertise through tailored training and projects.

The program honors the life and legacy of the late Beatrice "Bee" G. Marks, whose tenure with Ketchum spanned more than 40 years, and who was a leader in developing the modern practice of food and nutrition marketing during the 1960s and 70s.

"Bee not only built what is now Ketchum's Global Food Practice, one of the global leaders in food marketing, but she also was a true pioneer in the field, championing the use of nutrition science as the basis of health and wellness to market food," said Kim Essex, partner and director of Ketchum's North America Food and Beverage Practice. "Bee passed away in September at the age of 95, and we are honored to continue her legacy by engaging the next generation of registered dietitians."

Following in the footsteps of Bee Marks, the person who is selected for the fellowship will have the unique opportunity to work in lockstep with Ketchum's food and nutrition leaders to study consumer data and identify insights that will inform innovations and modern nutrition communications strategies for the firm's clients.

The fellowship is complementary to Ketchum's Summer Fellows program, where fellows work hand-in-hand with teams to learn the business, serve clients and develop PR skills. In addition to taking part in the learning and development opportunities provided by the Summer Fellows program, the Bee Marks Nutrition Communications Fellow will will work collaboratively with cross-functional industry experts as well as independently on a project that honors Bee's legacy.

Applications for the Bee Marks Nutrition Communication Fellowship are available at https://careers-ketchum.icims.com/jobs/9362/bee-marks-nutrition-communications-fellowship-%E2%80%93-2018/job. The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. ET on March 7, 2018. 

About Ketchum Ketchum is a leading global communications firm with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The winner of 45 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented five PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards, Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchum-announces-bee-marks-nutrition-communications-fellowship-300601335.html

SOURCE Ketchum



