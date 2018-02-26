Ketamine Now Being Used in Local Los Angeles clinic to treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) and Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studies continue to pour in about the efficacy of Ketamine for Depression

as well as chronic pain syndromes such as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy. That is why Ketamine is now being used to treat chronic nerve pain and symptoms related to Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) and Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) at Ketamine Healing Clinic of, located at 1964 Westwood Blvd in90025. Ketamine Healing Clinic is the only center inoffering high dose intravenous ketamine treatments in a safe and effective manner to patients with chronic pain. His IV protocol for Depression has been highly efficacious as well, having given him close to a 90% success rate in helping those with treatment-resistant depression. Dr., board-certified anesthesiologist and owner of Ketamine Healing Clinic is a leading expert in ketamine therapy, having used the medication for over a decade, and a pioneer in treating pain and mood disorders with IV ketamine infusions.

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), also referred to as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), is a chronic condition involving a malfunction of the nervous system, including the peripheral nerves and brain. Though its mechanism is not clearly known, RSD results in a persistent arm and leg pain, and is usually triggered by a prior injury, surgery, stroke or other events. IV ketamine treatments are incredibly effective in alleviating chronic nerve pain associated with RSD by blocking NMDA receptors that signal the pain. In turn, when delivered in high dosages, IV ketamine infusions produce significant results in Treatment-Resistant Depression (TSD) when conventional methods have failed.

"As the only provider of high dose IV ketamine treatments in LA, I'm pleased to offer a solution for patients suffering from chronic pain relating to reflex sympathetic dystrophy and treatment-resistant depression at my clinic. It's satisfying to see patients embracing a higher quality of life, free of pain and depressive symptoms," says Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD of Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. "What distinguishes us from other clinics is that we place our patients on a nasal Ketamine spray to be used at home, be it for Depression or Chronic Pain, so patients don't have to keep coming back for IV "boosters." This has really worked out quite well for our patients."

More About Dr. David Mahjoubi of Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles:

David Mahjoubi, MD is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology. After graduating with honors in Biology and Sociopsychology form the University of California, Irvine, he earned his Doctor of Medicine at The Chicago Medical School. Dr. Mahjoubi carries over a decade of experience with intravenous Ketamine, beginning from his residency training at the University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles County Medical Center. He is the author of multiple publications in the medical field and holds high honors from his educational career. Following his residency, Dr. Mahjoubi joined the Anesthesia Group at Northridge Hospital Medical Center and became the most active user of IV Ketamine for both conscious sedation and general anesthesia cases. After working at surgical centers throughout Southern California, he quickly noted the beneficial mental health effects of IV Ketamine in many patients post-procedurally. Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles was thus founded three years ago, and now provides a highly effective treatment for patients with treatment-resistant depression and chronic pain.

To learn more about IV ketamine treatments for reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD), as well as other chronic pain conditions and mood disorders, please visit Ketamine Healing Clinic's website at http://www.ketaminehealingclinic.com or call (424) 278-4241.

