Kelyniam Global Announces Multi-year Distribution Partnership

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
CANTON, Conn., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, announced today

that it has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with a leading medical device distributor in the neuroscience market. 

Dr. Mark Smith, Kelyniam's Vice President of Sales said, "This agreement is in alignment

with our sales strategy of building long-term relationships with the top distributors and individual sales representatives in the neurology and neurosurgery markets.  For competitive reasons, I can't name this partner at this time, but can say that we have worked closely in the past and are pleased to formalize the relationship with a management team with over 30 years' neuroscience experience and a successful track record of bringing unique products to the market."

The agreement covers the current Kelyniam product line of custom cranial implants, and certain medical devices to be co-developed by the companies in the future.

"Our partnership strategy with distributors will help Kelyniam establish a consistent revenue stream across a specific client base," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's CEO.  "We will leverage our expertise in 3D printing and medical device manufacturing with our partners' knowledge of the marketplace to create and distribute unique products for cranial reconstruction, neurosurgery and related markets."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers.  The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniomaxillofacial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain facial structures.  Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-announces-multi-year-distribution-partnership-300602345.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global



