Kamedis Adds Former Bayer Executive John O'Mullane to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamedis™, a provider of advanced botanical solutions for chronic skin disorders,

John O'Mullane

today announced the addition ofto its board of directors. O'Mullane served as Senior Vice President of Innovation for Bayer's Consumer Health Division from 2014-2017 and has led innovation initiatives for OTC medicines as well as other consumer healthcare categories across a career that has also included executive positions at Merck Consumer Care, Schering-Plough Consumer Healthcare and Boehringer Ingelheim.

O'Mullane's appointment coincides with Kamedis' U.S. introduction of OTC solutions that combine patented botanical combinations derived from traditional Chinese medicine with active OTC ingredients used in Western pharmacology to treat eczema, acne and dandruff. The new Kamedis CALM, CLEAR and CONTROL product lines have been clinically proven to reduce eczema flare-ups up to 50% in two weeks, acne lesions within 12 hours, and dandruff by 50% in two weeks without complications like drying, flaking and irritation or undesirable ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, steroids, dyes and coal tar.

Those Kamedis products fit O'Mullane's long-time interest in innovation and new product development. His track record includes leading teams in the development of phytomedicines and traditional Chinese medicine products in Europe, China and the Asia-Pacific; launching the Alluna sleep aid and Remifemin menopause relief phytomedicines in the U.S.; and incorporating the Dihon natural products research team into Bayer's 550-person global innovation, research and development operation after Bayer acquired China's Dihon Pharmaceutical Group in 2014.

"My career has been largely focused on building enterprises through organic growth driven by innovative consumer health products with unique and meaningful points of differentiation," O'Mullane said. "Kamedis' solutions fit that profile, and that sets the stage for the company to become an important player in the dermatology market."

"John's vast experience in consumer healthcare, his interest in non-traditional therapies, and his success in establishing new products make him a valuable addition to our board at a time when we are expanding from Europe and Asia to the U.S.," said Kamedis, Inc., CEO Roni Kramer. "The fact that he recognizes the market opportunity for our solutions is a strong endorsement of the work we have done to develop safe, effective, botanical-based OTC alternatives for consumers with chronic skin conditions that do not respond to conventional treatments."

In addition to Kramer, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and entrepreneur who founded Kamedis, other board members include Gerald Ostrov, Chairman and CEO, Bausch & Lomb; Alon Shemesh, former CMO of Israel's largest supermarket chain who is now a marketing and strategic advisor; and Daphna Winer, a consultant and lecturer in the Executive MBA program at Hebrew University.

About Kamedis

Kamedis develops effective, dermatologist-tested, botanical skincare products for a variety of chronic skin conditions including eczema, acne, dandruff, psoriasis, dry skin and itchy/irritated skin. Launched in Israel in 2003 and now sold worldwide, the company's products are based on extensive scientific research and development that included testing hundreds of traditional Chinese medicine botanicals and combinations, and using a unique botanical extraction technique designed to maximize formulation potency. All products have been validated by dermatologists, are backed by dozens of clinical trials, and have received strong endorsement from consumers. For more information, visit https://kamedis-usa.com or email info-@kamedis-usa.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kamedis-adds-former-bayer-executive-john-omullane-to-board-of-directors-300608099.html

SOURCE Kamedis