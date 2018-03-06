KFF Relocates to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) announced today

that it has relocated its headquarters to 185 Berry Street in downtown. KFF's new headquarters in the city'sBasin neighborhood is located just opposite AT&T ballpark at the water, and will feature an event space for KFF events and will be available to other organizations to use free of charge.

This move follows KFF's sale of its Quadrus property on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park. Quadrus, a nine-building office complex well known in Silicon Valley as a home to leading venture capital and private equity firms, was a major part of KFF's investment portfolio and also previously housed its headquarters. KFF will be able to operate more economically at its new location in San Francisco.

"We are moving to give KFF a stronger future with a much greater capacity in San Francisco to bring people together in our new headquarters to discuss health policy issues," said KFF President and CEO Drew Altman. "We intend to remain what we have always been, a national health policy organization based in the west, with an effective presence in D.C.," Altman added.

KFF's building at 1330 G Street NW in Washington D.C. will continue to house its Washington, DC, staff offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center.

As it moves its headquarters, KFF is also rolling out a new logo, featured on kff.org.

KFF is an endowed non-profit organization (a public charity) focusing on national health issues facing the nation. KFF develops and runs its own policy analysis, polling and journalism programs including its news service Kaiser Health News. KFF is not associated with Kaiser Permanente. Additional information can be found at http://kff.org/about-us/.

