Just released: Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director busts myths and talks about the latest arthritis research!

VANCOUVER, Feb. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - One of the world's leading rheumatologists took the spotlight today at this year's Canadian

Rheumatology Association's Scientific Meeting and dispelled several myths on arthritis, and gave an update on more promising and innovative arthritis research to come!

Dr. John Esdaile, Scientific Director at Arthritis

University of British Columbia

Cheryl Koehn

Research Canada and Professor of Medicine in Rheumatology at the, sat down with arthritis advocateof Arthritis Consumer Experts, to talk about the latest findings in arthritis research.

PRECISION, a study being led by Dr. Esdaile and a scientific team at Arthritis Research Canada, is finding that inflammation caused by arthritis often leads to major complications such as stroke and heart attack. By controlling inflammation through early intervention and treatment options such as Methotrexate, life expectancy may be prolonged and complications may cease. This five-year study could help the more than 5.6 million Canadians affected by arthritis live better and longer lives. Find out more at: http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/precision

And, did you know that arthritis, often seen as an older person's disease, is actually not a result of age! Dr. Esdaile broke this and several other myths. In fact, young people involved in competitive sports make up roughly 25% of knee osteoarthritis patients. This is because of injury and overuse—preventing injury is key in preventing osteoarthritis.

For others who may experience pain and stiffness in their knees, there is something that can be done. As Dr. Esdaile states, strengthening the muscles around the knee helps reduce progression of knee OA.

Most importantly, Dr. Esdaile reinforces why arthritis research needs to be a priority. Arthritis research receives only 3% of the available research dollars in Canada despite being the most prevalent disease. "You can make a major impact by supporting arthritis research." Please consider one of the many ways you can donate to arthritis research—visit http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/support-us/ways-to-support for more information.

Watch and listen to more of what Dr. Esdaile has to say about arthritis research in this interview.

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research centre in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, ARC's scientific team of 70 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Each of the three centres in BC, Alberta and Quebec are leading research in arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and quality of life issues.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada