Joule reacts to Federal budget 2018: Funds to research and science have potential to foster health innovation

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Joule, a Canadian Medical Association company, is pleased to see funds in the 2018 Federal

budget dedicated to science and innovation. We agree with the government that support to the next generation of researchers has the potential to yield meaningful change and innovation.

As an organization dedicated to physician-led innovation,

Canada

we believe that investments in science and innovation will be strong catalysts to further develop health innovation in. As a member of the Digital Technology Supercluster that will use data and digital technologies to address challenges in the health care sector, this is welcomed.

Finding opportunities with all levels of government to support physician-led innovation will continue to be a Joule priority. In doing so, we know that we can help provide solutions to many of the health-related issues that Canadians face on a daily basis and drive health system transformation.

Lindee DavidJoule CEO

