Johns Hopkins Study Reveals Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Mobile App Sweetch Reduces Blood Sugar Levels in Early Stage Diabetes Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch, the mobile-health app that helps prevent and improve outcomes

Johns Hopkins University

in diabetes by encouraging long-term behavioral change, today revealed the outcomes of its clinical trial conducted at. Directed by the university's Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism,the study shows that using Sweetch significantly lowered A1C levels, a diabetes biomarker for blood sugar, increased physical activity and reduced weight for patients with early stage diabetes. Being active for 150 minutes a week and reducing weight by 5 to 7 percent has been proven to reduce the chances of developing diabetes by 58 percent. The full results of the study are published in the

Sweetch developed a proprietary machine-learning technology that predicts and reduces individuals' risk of developing diabetes and offers a highly personalized intervention to improve the patient's clinical outcomes. Generic recommendations, such as walking 10,000 steps and eating fewer carbohydrates, have not been found to be effective in engaging patients, especially in the long term. Sweetch's artificial intelligence (AI) technology offers personalized recommendations that can be realistically achieved and are continuously adapted based on the user's past behavior. This approach promises gradual progress, hyper-personalization and long-term adherence.

Sweetch works by automatically processing smartphone-originated data streams, including geo-location, schedule, physical activity patterns, driving and walking routes, weather, and surroundings, which are translated into insights about the individual's lifestyle habits. Using real-time AI, Sweetch sends the user personalized and contextual just-in-time, just-in-place recommendations to maximize behavioral compliance, and achieve their physical activity, weight loss, health and nutritional goals. Sweetch raised $3.5 million in a 2016 Series A round led by global conglomerate Philips and leading equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.

"About one-third of Americans, Europeans and Chinese suffer from chronic diseases associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits," said Sweetch CEO Dana Chanan. "While helping such numbers of people cannot be managed effectively through human-based coaching, Sweetch's technology has achieved clinically significant results with no human involvement to enable large-scale intervention at a low cost."

The three-month clinical trial contained 55 pre-diabetic adults at different levels of obesity. Over the course of the trial, Sweetch significantly changed participants' behaviors with retention rates as high as 86%. On average, participants achieved significant increases in physical activity by 2.8 Metabolic equivalent (MET)-hours per week per participant, lost an average of 1.6 kg, reduced waist circumference by 1.4 cm, and had a clinically meaningful reduction in A1C of 0.1%. Based on previous studies, each 1 kg weight loss translates into a 16% reduction in diabetes risk.

The study was led by Dr. Nestoras Mathioudakis, clinical director of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at John Hopkins University. The Hopkins researchers concluded that, "The fact that the study demonstrated both weight and A1C reductions at only three months suggests that long-term effects will be comparable, if not superior, to existing interventions. Most importantly, Sweetch's machine learning technology enables fully automated intervention; hence, supporting larger-scale deployment with greater cost-effectiveness potential when compared with human-based diabetes prevention solutions."

