John Tenhula's New Book "Cell Wars: An Oral History of Cancer Today" Deeply Tackles the Ailment Cancer and Its Effect on the Psychological, Physical, and Emotional

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Tenhula, a legal officer and refugee

advocate for the National Council of Churches, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and CEO of the Balch Institute, as well as being a political scientist, lawyer, and ordained clergyman, has completed his new book "Cell Wars: An Oral History of Cancer Today": an illuminating account about cancer—its diagnosis, treatment, and impact in the society.

Author Tenhula delves through the logic behind the chronic illness and how it greatly affected individuals suffering from it: "There are no words to describe what it means to the children I visit, kids with inoperable brain tumors, as they interact with my Labrador therapy dogs, Thelma and Louise. (Now it is time to train a new generation, Lucy and Ethel, to bring a little happiness into a child's life.) It is an immeasurable joy to see the smiles on their faces as they pull and tug on the dogs, ride them like ponies, repeat their names, and learn to enjoy the gentle feel of their fur. The dogs may consider this to be work, but they also want to please, no matter how many times those small hands grab their tails. There is something magical about these visits, and I have often observed their parents' tears of appreciation. All of this requires a committed and active group of volunteers, organized by the hospital's services."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, John Tenhula's book narrates several perspectives from men and women who have dealt with cancer in the hopes of enlightening the readers the magnitude of such a disease.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase"Cell Wars: An Oral History of Cancer Today" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

SOURCE Page Publishing, Inc.