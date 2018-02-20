medindia
Jocelyn A. Chouinard is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
LUNENBURG, Nova Scotia, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jocelyn

A. Chouinard is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Massage Therapy in recognition of her role as Osteopathic Massage Therapist and Belly Dancer.            

Amassing over thirty seven

years of experience in the field, Chouinard is an Osteopathic Massage Therapist, Belly Dancer and specializes in Kinesiotherapy. An experienced choreographer, Chouinard has performed globally throughout the Middle East. She is specialized in various forms of dance including the Flamenco, Jazz, Polynesian, Salsa, and more. In collaboration with her skills as a Massage Therapist, Chouinard utilizes her skills in conjunction with dance, her knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology to, "create thorough, clear, and disciplined breakdowns of all techniques." Throughout her career, Chouinard has implemented a strategy to inspire integrated massage and movement therapy.

Chouinard started "in the hippie years with massage when everyone was doing it." She also began with jazz before she started belly dancing.  When asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Chouinard believes that you "just do it and do what you love." She attributes her success to her love for what she does.                 

Throughout the course of her education and training, Chouinard attained her degree in Massage and Hydrotherapy in 1994 from the West Coast College of Massage Therapy in New Westminster, British Columbia. Later, Chouinard completed advanced training in a variety of massage techniques including osteopathic massage therapy, myofacial release, movement therapy and hydrotherapy.

To further her professional development, Chouinard is an affiliate of several organizations including the emOcean – Wellness Centre, and Hydrotherapist at the Aqua Spa Atlantic Hotel and Marina. A professional dance teacher and choreographer at Hadia Oriental Dance, Chouinard has conducted extensive courses in dance throughout the course of her career.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Chouinard was nominated by IAMED for Best Modern Egyptian Dancer, a recipient of Global Woman of Vision – Arts, Entertainment and Culture, ADOS Lifetime Achievement Award, International Association of Middle Eastern Dance Best Choreographer Award, and the Giza Academy Award for Best Instructional DVDs.

For more information, please feel free to visit http://www.hadia.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jocelyn-a-chouinard-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300600710.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



