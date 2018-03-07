Jellyfish Health Announces a Free Get-In-Line Widget

PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- These days patients are expecting the same consumer friendly experiences

they get outside their healthcare journey. At Jellyfish Health they continually push to develop tools and increase the ease on patients to create a more enjoyable experience. Jellyfish Health's clients have spoken and they are now offering a free serviceto help build these experiences into the journey.

Starting March 1, 2018 Jellyfish Health will be offering their website integrated Get-In-Line Widget free of charge. By signing up here, one of their representatives will reach out and get the process moving. Once they receive your request, they target to have you up and running in 24 hours or less.

In recent surveys, consumers have indicated they would switch providers for:

61% - The ability to get an appointment quickly when needed

52% - The ability to get an appointment at a convenient location

51% - Great customer service

The new feature allows your patients to visit your website, see locations and get in line ahead of arriving at your facility. To see this feature in action check out the demo here and walk through the experience yourself. Stand out in the urgent care market with online and mobile booking; Integrate this feature today!

Facilities using Jellyfish Health have seen:

20% increase in online registration

50% reduction in door to registration time

68% reduction in overall registration time

28% increase in completed patient satisfaction surveys

About Jellyfish Health Founded in 2014 and based in Panama City, Florida, Jellyfish Health transforms the patient experience through actionable data, driving greater transparency at each step of the patient journey. Its advanced technology enables healthcare and provider organizations to optimize patient scheduling, wait time updates, appointment status notifications and overall patient volume. To learn more, stop by Jellyfish Health's booth #4771 at HIMSS.

