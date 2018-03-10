SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is

recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Anesthesiologist and Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs at UC Davis Medical Center.

A health and research medical institution,

Central California

UC Davis Medical Center has served 33 counties and 6 million residents across Northern and. The Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine continues to support the academic mission and goals set forth by Dr. Davis and promote the specialty of anesthesiology. Dedicated to offering their patients the quality healthcare that they deserve utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the team at UC Davis Medical is equipped in providing superior anesthetic care, training outstanding residents and fellows and pursuing research that provides long term health care benefits and solutions.

Amassing over forty two years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Uppington is a renowned expert in the field. Specializing in anesthesiology, cardiovascular and thoracic anesthesiology, Dr. Uppington is Board Certified by the National Board of Echocardiography and American Board of Anesthesiology. Throughout his career, Dr. Uppington has attained expertise within all facets of cardiovascular and thoracic anesthesia, and spends his time working in the operating room providing cardiothoracic anesthesia, transesophageal, echocardiograms, and administering general anesthesia to patients.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Uppington attained his M.B.B.S from The London Hospital Medical School. Thereafter, he completed his internship at the London Hospital Medical School of Medicine and his residency at United Bath Hospitals which specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry and General Medicine.

A renowned scholar, Dr. Uppington has published several works throughout his career. To further his professional development, Dr. Uppington is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of Anesthetics of Great Britain and Ireland, Society for Education in Anesthesia, Society of Anesthetists of the South Western Region, Great Britain, Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, as well as the Society of Obstetric Anesthetists, Great Britain. Presently, Dr. Uppington dedicates to his research on new anesthetic agents and servo-control of anesthetic infusions.

When he is not working, Dr. Uppington enjoys the art of winemaking.

Dr. Uppington dedicates this recognition to his wife of eleven years, Penelope Herbert.

For more information, please visit www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/medicalcenter

