medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is

recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Anesthesiologist and Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs at UC Davis Medical Center.

A health and research medical institution,

UC Davis Medical Center has served 33 counties and 6 million residents across Northern and Central California. The Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine continues to support the academic mission and goals set forth by Dr. Davis and promote the specialty of anesthesiology. Dedicated to offering their patients the quality healthcare that they deserve utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the team at UC Davis Medical is equipped in providing superior anesthetic care, training outstanding residents and fellows and pursuing research that provides long term health care benefits and solutions.

Amassing over forty two years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Uppington is a renowned expert in the field.  Specializing in anesthesiology, cardiovascular and thoracic anesthesiology, Dr. Uppington is Board Certified by the National Board of Echocardiography and American Board of Anesthesiology. Throughout his career, Dr. Uppington has attained expertise within all facets of cardiovascular and thoracic anesthesia, and spends his time working in the operating room providing cardiothoracic anesthesia, transesophageal, echocardiograms, and administering general anesthesia to patients.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Uppington attained his M.B.B.S from The London Hospital Medical School. Thereafter, he completed his internship at the London Hospital Medical School of Medicine and his residency at United Bath Hospitals which specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry and General Medicine.

A renowned scholar, Dr. Uppington has published several works throughout his career. To further his professional development, Dr. Uppington is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of Anesthetics of Great Britain and Ireland, Society for Education in Anesthesia, Society of Anesthetists of the South Western Region, Great Britain, Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, as well as the Society of Obstetric Anesthetists, Great Britain. Presently, Dr. Uppington dedicates to his research on new anesthetic agents and servo-control of anesthetic infusions.

When he is not working, Dr. Uppington enjoys the art of winemaking.

Dr. Uppington dedicates this recognition to his wife of eleven years, Penelope Herbert.  

For more information, please visit www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/medicalcenter

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-uppington-mbbs-frca-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300611678.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.