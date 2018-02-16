medindia
Jeffrey M. Nuskind is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Nuskind, M.S., DABR is recognized

by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Senior Medical Physicist at Keesler Air Force Base.

Located within the panhandle of the Mississippi

area, Keesler Air Force Base is home to over 28,000 new students annually, offering over 400 courses and 37 different career paths. As a joint training facility, Keesler not only trains the Air Force but specializes in implementing training to several facets of military and federal agency personnel.  The Keesler Air Force Base is home to the, "81st Training Wing, the base's host wing, as well as 2nd Air Force, the 403d Wing, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron and the Mathies NCO Academy."

Amassing several years of experience in the field of Medicine, in his current capacity Nuskind is the Senior Medical Physicist at Keesler Air Force Base. Throughout his career, Nuskind has attained experience within the areas of stereotactic radiosurgery, and handles quality assurance of patients undergoing radiation therapy.  A renowned physicist, Nuskind is responsible for calibrating medical equipment, working with physicians and analyzing the response from radiation. "There are three different sub disciplines within my branch of medicine: therapeutic, nuclear and diagnostic," Nuskind said. "I specialize in the therapeutic aspects of medical physics." In his previous years prior to joining the team at the U.S. Air Force 81st Medical Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Nuskind worked at St. Francis Care, Landauer Medical Physics and St. Vincent Hospital at Green Bay.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Nuskind attained his both his Master of Science degree in Health and Medical Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1981 and his Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Physics. Board certified in Therapeutic Radiologic Physics by the American College of Radiologists, Nuskind is a Licensed Therapy X-Ray Inspector for the State of Virginia. Additionally, he is a Radiation Oncology Physicist and Health Physicist for the States of Indiana and Florida.

To further his professional development, Nuskind is an affiliate of several organizations including the AAPM- which regularly brings him to events as a public speaker. Additionally, Nuskind is a member of Elite American Healthcare Professionals, the International Association of Radiologists, the Radiosurgery Society, the American Society for Radiation Oncology and the American College of Radiology.

When not working, Nuskind enjoys flying – utilizing the pilot's license he acquired in 1973. NusHe dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of his parents, Arnold (Ret. Vet, WWII) and Shirley Nuskind

For more information, visit www.keesler.af.mil.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-m-nuskind-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300599739.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

